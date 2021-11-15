All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge is planning for its big Thanksgiving No-Tap event on Friday, Nov. 26.
It is a four-game singles event in which you score nine and get a strike (If only that could happen for your columnist in some leagues) with separate men’s and women’s divisions. Shift times are at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
There are some additional giveaways to encourage bowlers to participate in the 2 and 4 p.m. afternoon shifts. There is also a scratch division and the entry fee is $25 with a $15 side pot. Entry blanks are at the bowling center.
Youth sweeper
There was a youth sweeper at AMF All-Star in Kenner this past weekend and Jacob Vangilder won the $500 scholarship in the scratch division running the stepladder to beat Jayden Hauck in the final match. Hauck won a $250 scholarship.
In the handicap division, Beau Senior held as top seed to win the $500 in scholarship money with Olivia Bares taking second for $300.
Bowlers rolled five games of qualifying to get to the stepladder finals.
Bowling clinic
The ML’s Top-Level Bowling Clinic is set for Saturday and Sunday at All-Star Baton Rouge with times at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.
It’s a star-studded group of bowlers — Gazmine (GG) Mason, Chris Via and Clara Guerrero with special guest teaching professional: Ruben Ghiragossian who is also a World Coaching Hall of Fame inductee.
There may be a few spots left for the $139 fee for the four-hour sessions. Contact Brian Yoches at BrianYoches@yahoo.com.
Four Seasons event
There is starting to be a little more noise regarding the Deep South Scratch Shoot-Out that will take place at Four Seasons Lanes in Alexandria on Nov. 26-28. The lure of $10,000 guaranteed for first and $50,000 total prize money guaranteed is catching people’s attention.
The center has been running some scratch sweepers the last few weekends with an entry spot for the winner and so it all will come down to what the draw will be and how much word of mouth to the top scratch bowlers in the south has gotten around.
This could be a game changer for central Louisiana bowling if it is a huge success.
As we discussed, this is certainly one of the biggest scratch singles events ever held in this state outside a PBA or PWBA event. Even though it is handicap, the BR Singles has a comparative history of big payoffs, but a look back at records shows the biggest event in recent history paid out $22,949.97 in March 2003 with a first prize of $4,937.
Sue Braud Singles
The BR Singles event, the now renamed the Sue Braud Singles will be held Dec. 4-5 at its new home, All-Star Lanes. Of course, all entries must be made at BOWLTHEBR.com.
A revamped Sue Braud Friday Sweeper will also be held at All-Star on Dec. 3 with a $50 entry fee for a four-game handicap event with a cut to the top six for bracket finals. Sound like this could be a lot of fun for a quick one-night event that will start at 7 p.m. This another of the Sumner Taylor Hall in the Ball tournaments which all have had some pretty successful results.
Finally, check out the honor roll. You’ll notice Gregory Snee’s big set which was actually a 258 triplicate in the Industrial League. I believe that was also the night down the lanes a bit I was falling one pin short of shooting a 157 triplicate. Back with you on Nov. 30. Happy Thanksgiving and as always, good luck and good bowling.