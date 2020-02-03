The 20th Jon Juneau Memorial Southern Scratch Masters belongs to A. J. Rice for the second time in four years as he became the fourth bowler in the history of the tournament to score two victories.
Rice, of Phenix City, Alabama, who has posted two wins and two second-place finishes in this event, beat out 94 entries and for first place check of $3,780. Rice defeated Jackson Harris of Dothan, Alabama, 756-615, in the three game total pins match at Circle Bowl in Baton Rouge.
Harris won a nice $2,015 for his second-place finish.
Other two-time winners of the Juneau include the tournament namesake in 2001 and 2002, Scott Monteleone in 2004 and 2010; and, Derwin Pitre in 2012 and 2013. Rice had his first win in 2017.
Justin Veitch of Kenner and Greg Walters Jr., of Slidell were the semifinalists.
The tournament raised some $800 for the Lupus Foundation in honor of the tournament’s late namesake.
Rice won the Friday night sweeper event with Butch Cormier in second and Veitch took third.
High School Invitational
Did we learn anything from the high school invitational this past Saturday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge? I don’t know but Denham Springs is feeling pretty good after taking the Baker format championship round with a 224 average.
Central LaFourche was second with a 211 average with Holden third 207. Defending state champion Brother Martin averaged 206 with East Ascension rounding out the top five at 204.
On the girls’ side, Dutchtown edged out Archbishop Chapelle by one pin, 874-873, after both schools averaged 174 for the event. The Denham Springs girls took third with a 155 average.
It has been a record week in high school bowling as Brother Martin rolled a state record 4,012 team series en route to a regular season 20-7 victory over Jesuit at AMF All-Star Lanes Kenner. Jesuit posted a school record 3,777 set.
Then Archbishop Chapelle broke two state records in a 22-5 victory over Albany last Thursday at Tangi Lanes in Hammond. The Chipmunks took down the single-game state record with a 1,197 total in the second game. Then Chapelle beat that record in the last game with 1,224 and a state-girls record of 3,431.
In all four state records fell last week as Kelsi Stegall of H. L. Bourgeois set the girls series record with a 758.
Louisiana Grand Prix
Also going on was the Louisiana Grand Prix scholarship program’s annual youth scratch singles tournament at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
This program has been a big-time help to students who bowl in earning money for potential use for college tuition.
Here are some of the winners: In the U10 boys, Aiden Bergeron of England Airpark Lanes was the winner over Gunner Foret of Creole Lanes in Houma. The U10 girls’ title went to Kinsley Bratkowski of All-Star BR over Libby LeBlanc of Creole Lanes. In the U12 girls, Lillian Simpson of Bowling USA was the winner with Addison Legendre of All-Star BR second while the boys title was won by Gavin Ladut with Kane Miller second. Both are from All-Star BR.
Jake Connelly of Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette took first in the boys U15 competition over Preston West of All-Star Lanes Baton Rouge. In the double elimination finals, Connelly got a 279-278 win to force a final match that he also won 237-212 for the title.
It was good weekend for Ashtyn Yoches of All-Star who came up with the U15 win, downing top seed Jayden Hauck of Tangi Lanes in Hammond. Taylor Hunn of AMF Kenner was third.
In the U20 division, Alahna DeGruy of New Orleans came from the third seed spot to go unbeaten in finals play, downing Lafayette’s Alli Miller in the championship. On the boys’ side, Ben Hunn of Jesuit ran through the field undefeated after leading in qualifying, downing Alex LeDuff of Baton Rouge in the final match.
Austin Marin of Tangi Lanes was third with Philip O’Neill of All-Star finishing fourth.
Complete results can be found on the Louisiana Youth Bowling Facebook page.
Check out the great scores on the honor roll with this column from the local leagues. Lots of major PBA bowling coming beginning this Sunday on Fox Sports in February and big-time tournaments in the local area in March. More when we join you again on Feb. 18. Until then, good luck and good bowling.