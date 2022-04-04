AUGUSTA, Ga. — There is a permanence to the Masters tournament, grounded in the fact golf’s first major championship is held at the same venue every year.
But over Augusta National Golf Club’s nearly 90-year history there has been a nearly endless parade of changes. The months between the 2021 and 2022 Masters have been no different, with significant changes to three holes:
- No. 11: The par 4 was lengthened 15 yards to 520 yards. The fairway was widened with some trees added right of the fairway in 2004 removed, though three large pines remain in the landing area. The 11th is now actually longer than the par-5 13th hole (510 yards).
- No. 15: The par 5 has gone from 530 to 550 yards with the fairway also seeing some modifications. Players going for 15 green in two over the pond face an even more daunting shot.
- No. 18: Thirteen yards were added to the back of the tee box, but the official length of the par-4 finishing hole remains 465 yards.
The added official yardage at 11 and 15 brings Augusta National’s total championship length to 7,510 yards, up from 7,475 in 2021.
Watching the skies
Weather could be a major factor in the 86th Masters tournament.
A strong storm front was expected to rake Augusta with 1-1½ inches of rain accompanied by gusty winds Tuesday, with more rain and wind forecast late in the day Wednesday.
There’s an early chance of rain for Thursday’s first round before conditions turn windier and cooler the first three days of the tournament, with highs only in the 60s Friday and Saturday.
Quoting Cam Smith
Cameron Smith, last year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner with fellow Australian Marc Leishman, is sort of coming into this year’s Masters under the radar. Despite getting 16/1 odds to win from Caesars/William Hill, tied for third choice with 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Smith isn’t being talked up as a huge pre-tournament favorite.
And that’s just fine with him.
“I feel pretty confident where I am at the moment,” said Smith, currently ranked No. 6 in the world.
Smith has been on a serious run of good golf in 2022. He opened with a win in the Tournament of Champions in Maui then won The Players Championship in March and has been off since.
“I feel pretty hungry, mate,” Smith said. “Pretty good time of year to be playing good golf. You know, it's just nice to contend. Still been working hard the last couple of weeks at home, and, yeah, I really can't wait to get back out here this week.”
Nabbed by the fashion police
Players are allowed to practice wearing short pants on the PGA Tour but not at Augusta National, as Masters rookie Talor Gooch found out.
According to the Augusta Chronicle, Gooch was putting Saturday for about 15 minutes in shorts until he was informed of his fashion faux pas by the club’s co-head pro, J.J. Weaver. Gooch hastily found some black rain pants and continued to practice.