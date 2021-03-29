The SWAC spring football season has come with many bumps along the way in the form of postponements, cancellations and, last week, weather.
With four playing dates remaining, only Southern has played all of the games on the schedule since the season began. The Jaguars (2-1) play at Jackson State (3-1) in a game that won't count in the West Division standings because it was added after the six-game league schedule was set. It will be televised on ESPN.
Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State have played only once in the first five weeks, and A&M still hasn’t played a conference game. Its only outing was a 31-7 win against non-conference South Carolina State.
Valley’s only game was a 43-7 loss at Jackson State March 14. The Delta Devils are set to play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-0), which has beaten Southern and Grambling but had two weather related postponements/cancellations. On Saturday, the Lions trailed Alabama State, 10-3, in the second quarter when a storm forced cancellation.
Alcorn State opted out of the spring season and its games have been ruled as forfeits, giving West teams Southern and Texas Southern victories.
The cancellations have raised the specter of unequal records when determining the division champions. Southern will receive a victory for the Alcorn game which UAPB can’t match since the teams weren’t scheduled. The Lions might end up playing fewer games than Southern with Alabama A&M and Alabama State (1-1) facing the same possibility in the East.
Southern coach Dawson Odums said the teams will be discussing options in the coming weeks. The SWAC title game is scheduled for May 1 at the home of the division champion with the best record.
“We talked about it in the head coaches meeting,” Odums said. “There will be some things factored in, strength of schedule, games played. All those things will be taken into account. We knew when we started the season we were hopeful about getting all the games played but with COVID nothing is predictable. We have to adjust and adapt. Those conversations will start to take place as we get closer to the end of the season.”
Grambling on hold
Grambling (0-3) had last week’s game with Alabama A&M and this week’s against Texas Southern canceled while it quarantines. Coach Broderick Fobbs said he has a target date of Saturday to begin practicing. The only game remaining on the Tigers' schedule is the Bayou Classic against Southern in Shreveport on April 17.
“April 3 is the target date, but that could change today or tomorrow if we get more positive tests,” Fobbs said. I would like to say I’m confident (about Bayou Classic), but you don’t know. You do what you can and impress upon your student athletes to stay out of harm’s way, make sure they stay in quarantine.
Hickbottom leaving G-men
Fobbs confirmed that senior and third-year starting quarterback Geremy Hickbottom has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Hickbottom was benched during Grambling’s 48-21 loss to UAPB.
“He wants to move on and look for another opportunity for himself,” Fobbs said. “Geremy has been a class act for us, worked extremely hard and done everything the right way. He tried his best to do what is asked of him. He was frustrated, but at the end of the day we have to play the best players. I have no hard feelings toward Geremy. He’s a kid, he understands. I wish him much success.”
Snakebit
Alabama A&M has been on the wrong end of postponements/cancellations. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Prairie View on Saturday in a game postponed from earlier in the season and didn’t find out about last week’s game with Grambling until Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“We were expecting to play, so it was a big blow,” coach Connell Maynor said. “I gave players the next two days off. I took them to the basketball gym and we shot some balls to give them something to do and get the morale up. Saturday we went to the bowling alley for a couple of hours to bowl and play video games. I talked to (PVU) Coach (Eric) Dooley and he said they were going to spot us seven points because they cancelled last time.”
Silver lining
Alabama State coach Donald Hill-Eley sees a silver lining as his team prepares to play South Carolina State Saturday. With weather issues annually making spring practice difficult, he said teams may be getting more work even if they aren’t playing the games.
“We are normally allocated 15 days in pads,” Hill-Eley said. “You can poll the coaches — you usually get only 10-11 days because of weather. It’s going to be beneficial in getting untimed reps that don’t count against your eligibility. On the other hand, you’ve got a short turnaround for injuries that carry over to the fall.”
Polls
Southern stayed at No. 5 in the BOXTOROW media and coaches polls this week. Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Prairie View A&M were the top three teams in
both top 10s with Jackson State No. 4 in the coaches poll and Alabama State in the media poll.