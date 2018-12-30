LSU and South Florida were teams looking for a non-conference bounce entering their respective league schedules.
The Lady Tigers soared; the Bulls ran into a buzz saw everywhere they turned in a 78-49 LSU victory Sunday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU’s full-court press smothered the visitors from the opening whistle as the Lady Tigers ran out to a 21-0 lead. The 31-8 first quarter lead ballooned to 50-16 by halftime and USF never got closer than 23 points in its worst loss of the season.
LSU played one of its best games in winning its fourth straight going into the SEC season opener at Georgia Thursday.
Four consecutive steals led to a 10-0 LSU lead and a USF timeout 3 minutes, 22 seconds into the game. The Lady Tigers continued to pour it on. A layup by Ayana Mitchell drew another timeout from the USF bench with the score 27-2.
“I like the fact we came with a lot of intensity,” said LSU coach Nikki Fargas. “Our preparation was spot on. You can show them film and practice, but they have to bring the passion, the heart and energy. I thought we did that from start to finish.”
Khayla Pointer led LSU (9-3) with 18 points, all but one in the first half. Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa had 15 each and Mercedes Brooks came off the bench to get 13, matching her season high for three-point baskets with three.
It was defense, full and halfcourt, that fueled the Lady Tiger offense. The visitors had 23 turnovers, 18 of them LSU steals. Reserve players Brooks and Karli Spencer had four each and Pointer three. LSU had 28 points off turnovers and 40 in the paint. Sixth in the nation in scoring defense, LSU has allowed more than 58 points only once.
“Our defense is something we really pride ourselves on, so we wanted to come out with high intensity and force them to turn the ball over,” Pointer said. “We executed the game plan. We continue to get better on it every game.”
LSU got good play off the bench and throughout the lineup, matching its season high with 19 teams assists. Lone senior Shanice Norton was the hidden hero with six assists, five rebounds, two steals and strong defense on USF’s leading scorer, Laura Herreira.
“She doesn’t get a lot of credit because she’s not putting up the big numbers, but what she means defensively and being able to shut down some of the best players, she’s done that,” Fargas said. “Tonight she played very unselfish. Having the only senior on the floor leading by example, her energy filtered through the rest of the team and allowed our defense to do what it is supposed to — turn people over. That led to our transition game.”
Enna Pehadzic led USF (9-5) with 12 points Herreira was held to 11, five short of her season average. The Bulls, who open American Athletic Conference play Saturday at Temple, came in averaging 74.3 points per game and 35.5 percent shooting from three-point range but made only 6 of 21 (28.6), one of 10 in the first half.
Mitchell said the victory was particularly important for a young team still finding itself.
“At this point in the season you have to turn the corner,” Mitchell said. “This game was a statement game to show ourselves what we can do. To play like that shows we’re a family. When we play like that, we’re unstoppable.”