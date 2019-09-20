HAMMOND — If Lamar coach Mike Schultz didn’t know better, he’d swear his team is facing the McNeese State defense instead that of Southeastern Louisiana in their Southland Conference opener Saturday night at Strawberry Stadium.
That’s because former McNeese coach Lance Guidry is now the defensive coordinator of the Lions, and he’s brought his scheme — a basic 4-2-5 alignment with a blitz-happy emphasis on speed — to SLU.
Schultz has even used tape of Lamar’s games against McNeese in the past two seasons to prepare for Saturday.
“Lance is one of the great defensive minds around,” Schultz said. “Plus he’s a tremendous motivator.
“There’s a ton of energy out on the field, and you see his kids flying around and being very aggressive. That’s what he’s got them doing at Southeastern.”
And that’s exactly what SLU coach Frank Scelfo was hoping for when he hired Guidry following Guidry’s surprising ouster from his alma mater after 12 seasons and a 98-45 record and six FCS playoff appearances.
“We knew we had to get faster on defense, and that’s Lance’s philosophy,” Scelfo said. “We really didn’t talk about scheme so much as just ways to get faster and more athletic on the field.
“More and more in college football, and especially in our league, you’ve got to have people who can move.”
And so far, it’s paid off. From the season’s first play — linebacker Mike Mason’s sack of Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper that set the tone for the Lions’ 35-14 upset of the sixth-ranked Gamecocks — to last week’s 40-29 loss to Ole Miss, when the SLU pushed its SEC opponent to the brink in the fourth quarter, the Southeastern defense has been noticeably quicker.
“You know that at some point just about everybody’s going to be sent on a blitz,” said senior defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, who earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association Defensive Player of the Week honors for his two-sack, three-forced fumbles (one recovered) and 10-tackle effort against the Rebels. “Coach Guidry’s not afraid to send anybody to send anybody at any time.”
But that meant getting the Lions faster, which meant putting an emphasis on explosiveness in the offseason along with getting the right people on the field.
“First, you’ve got to make sure you have the weapons,” Guidry said, “And we felt like we did.
“And it’s not just running straightforward; it’s making that initial move and changing directions, not just in practice, but in stressful situations on the field. When you can stop the run while still affecting the quarterback then you’re playing with confidence.”
Confidence is something the Lions are not lacking.
“We trust each other out there,” Adeyemi-Berglund said. “You’re not afraid to blitz, because you know the guy next to you knows his responsibility.
“It’s all coach Guidry’s vision, and it’s one of the reasons we’re able to move so much faster.”
That confidence, Adeyemi-Berglund added, helped the Lions shake off the disappointment of coming so close at Ole Miss and turning the page towards conference play.
“I think we starting thinking about Lamar right in the locker room,” he said. “We kept our heads up, because if you use Ole Miss as a measuring stick, there’s nobody we can’t beat.”
The Jacksonville State victory propelled SLU to No. 23 in the STATS FCS rankings and, despite having the Bethune-Cookman game canceled because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian and losing to Ole Miss, the Lions are up to No. 21 as well as No. 23 in the coaches’ poll.
“Just because you’ve beaten these guys before doesn’t mean you’re automatically going to do it again,” Scelfo said. “Schools are hiring new coaches and making investments in facilities so that you’re seeing better teams in this league from top to bottom, only some of the bottom teams are coming up.
“We’ve got a chance to play our conference opener at home against a team that was in the playoffs last year, which is where we want to be.”