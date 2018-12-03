Continuing a tradition that started more than a decade ago, the Zurich Insurance Group distributed $100 Barnes & Noble gift cards to 220 New Orleans-area families on Saturday.
Zurich handed out the cards to families in need that were identified through a network of charitable recipients from the Fore!Kids Foundation, which produces the Zurich Classic of New Orleans PGA Tour event each year.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis helped hand out the gift cards, which were given on behalf of the Zurich Classic and PGA Tour players.
This is the 13th year Zurich has donated the gift cards to charities supported by the Fore!Kids Foundation. To date, Zurich has donated more than $280,000 in gift cards to local families.
“The Fore!Kids Foundation and Zurich Insurance are gratified to brighten the holiday season for families in need each year,” Fore!Kids CEO Steve Worthy said. “In doing so, we continue the mission of the Fore!Kids Foundation to improve the lives of children in our area.”