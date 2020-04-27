The cancelation of this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament did not mean a cancelation of funding for charities in the greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.

Tournament organizers and the PGA Tour announced Monday that the tournament will donate about $1.5 million to charities that typically benefit from its Fore!Kids Foundation, the organization that runs the event.

“We’re very happy Zurich didn’t want our foundation and local charities to get hurt,” Fore!Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy said. “For us to be able to fund charities that need it more than ever, it shows Zurich’s commitment to us and our area.”

Worthy said the amount is “very close” to what the Zurich Classic normally provides to South Louisiana charities.

“From a tournament standpoint, we refunded all the money from tickets, our hospitality suites and our pro-am,” Worthy said. “We dipped into our rainy day fund to help a little bit, and we did some charity tournaments earlier in the year. But otherwise, this is all Zurich.”

Zurich has been the tournament’s title sponsor since 2005. An international insurance company, Zurich is in the first year of a new contract with the tournament which runs through 2026.

“We’re happy to say the cancellation of this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans isn’t the end of the story,” Zurich North America CEO Kathleen Savio said, according to the PGA Tour. “We’re honored to work with the PGA TOUR and the Fore!Kids Foundation to continue the tradition of giving to nonprofits in New Orleans, so that they can continue to help people during a critical time of need.”

Funds from the Fore!Kids Foundation annually go toward such efforts as tearing down and rebuilding homes, providing food for the underprivileged and funding children’s service organizations. Charities include Educare New Orleans at Columbia Parc, Raphael Village, The Bright School, the St. Michael Special School and Blessings in a Backpack.

The Zurich Classic was scheduled for last weekend at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. It was one of 10 PGA Tour events canceled since March because of the coronavirus outbreak, including the British Open and The Players Championship.

The PGA Tour is tentatively scheduled to resume June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas, which was rescheduled from May. A total of 14 PGA Tour events have been rescheduled for later this year, including the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship, and several non-major tournaments like the RBC Heritage and the Memorial Tournament. Worthy said the Zurich Classic has not been among those discussions, with the tournament expected to return to the PGA Tour schedule in April 2021.