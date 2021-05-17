Southeastern Louisiana senior quarterback Cole Kelley was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Two days after winning the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the nation’s top offensive player, Kelley was named the state’s top offensive player.

Kelley, who was named Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and earned All-America honors last week from Stats Perform and Associated Press. 

Kelley threw for a FCS-high 2,662 yards and also led the nation in points responsible for (18 passing touchdowns, seven rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns). 

In 2020, UL coach Billy Napier led UL to a Sun Belt Conference co-championship, its third-straight Sun Belt West Division title and its second straight bowl victory, a 31-24 win over UTSA in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. Napier's team finished ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 16 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was named Freshman of the Year. Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 16.3 yards per catch.

Defensive linemen Isaiah Chambers of McNeese and  Milton Williams of Louisiana Tech tied for Defensive Player of the Year honors. Chambers was also named Newcomer of the Year.

Williams, who was recently selected as the 73rd overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft,  earned first team All-Conference USA honors. He ranked third in C-USA in tackles for loss with 10 and seventh in sacks with 4.5.

Meanwhile, Chambers was a three-time first team All-American and the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Chambers ranked second in the FCS and No. 1 in the Southland with 7.5 sacks. He also led the league and was second in the nation with 14 tackles for a loss.

2020-21 LSWA All-Louisiana Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana, QB

Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Chambers, McNeese, DL; Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech, DL

Newcomer of the Year: Isaiah Chambers, McNeese, DL

Freshman of the Year: Kayshon Boutte, LSU, WR

Coach of the Year: Billy Napier, UL Lafayette

First Team Offense

OL – Jalen Bell, Southeastern Louisiana; P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls; Kody Russey, Louisiana Tech; Max Mitchell, UL Lafayette; Jair Joseph, Nicholls

TE – Josh Pederson, ULM

WR – Terrace Marshall, LSU; Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls

QB – Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana

RB – Elijah Mitchell, UL Lafayette; Cameron Carroll, Tulane

First Team Defense

DL – Isaiah Chambers, McNeese; Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech; Jordan Lewis, Southern; Zi’yon Hill, UL Lafayette

LB – Dorian Williams, Tulane; Jabril Cox, LSU; Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech

DB – Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana; Derek Stingley Jr., LSU; Bralen Trahan, UL Lafayette; BeeJay Williamson, Louisiana Tech

First Team Specialists

K – Cade York, LSU

P – Ryan Wright, Tulane

RS – Chris Smith, UL Lafayette

Second Team Offense

OL – Ethan McMullan, Southeastern Louisiana; Evan Roussel, Nicholls; Dallas Black, Southern; Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane; O’Cyrus Torrence, UL Lafayette

TE – Ethan Howard, Southern

WR – CJ Turner, Southeastern Louisiana; Kayshon Boutte, LSU

QB – Levi Lewis, UL Lafayette

RB – Scooter Adams, Northwestern State; Trey Ragas, UL Lafayette

Second Team Defense

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU; Micah Latin, Louisiana College; Mason Kinsey, McNeese; Tayland Humphrey, UL Lafayette

LB – Alexis Ramos, Southeastern Louisiana; Trey Baldwin, Louisiana Tech; Jomard Valsin, Northwestern State

DB – Eli Ricks, LSU; Kevin Moore III, Nicholls; Andre Sam, McNeese; Pig Cage, Nicholls

Second Team Specialists

K – Jacob Barnes, Louisiana Tech

P – Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS – Wayne Toussant, Louisiana Tech

