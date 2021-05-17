Southeastern Louisiana senior quarterback Cole Kelley was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Two days after winning the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the nation’s top offensive player, Kelley was named the state’s top offensive player.
Kelley, who was named Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and earned All-America honors last week from Stats Perform and Associated Press.
Kelley threw for a FCS-high 2,662 yards and also led the nation in points responsible for (18 passing touchdowns, seven rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns).
In 2020, UL coach Billy Napier led UL to a Sun Belt Conference co-championship, its third-straight Sun Belt West Division title and its second straight bowl victory, a 31-24 win over UTSA in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. Napier's team finished ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 16 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was named Freshman of the Year. Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 16.3 yards per catch.
Defensive linemen Isaiah Chambers of McNeese and Milton Williams of Louisiana Tech tied for Defensive Player of the Year honors. Chambers was also named Newcomer of the Year.
Williams, who was recently selected as the 73rd overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft, earned first team All-Conference USA honors. He ranked third in C-USA in tackles for loss with 10 and seventh in sacks with 4.5.
Meanwhile, Chambers was a three-time first team All-American and the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Chambers ranked second in the FCS and No. 1 in the Southland with 7.5 sacks. He also led the league and was second in the nation with 14 tackles for a loss.
2020-21 LSWA All-Louisiana Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana, QB
Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Chambers, McNeese, DL; Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech, DL
Newcomer of the Year: Isaiah Chambers, McNeese, DL
Freshman of the Year: Kayshon Boutte, LSU, WR
Coach of the Year: Billy Napier, UL Lafayette
First Team Offense
OL – Jalen Bell, Southeastern Louisiana; P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls; Kody Russey, Louisiana Tech; Max Mitchell, UL Lafayette; Jair Joseph, Nicholls
TE – Josh Pederson, ULM
WR – Terrace Marshall, LSU; Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls
QB – Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana
RB – Elijah Mitchell, UL Lafayette; Cameron Carroll, Tulane
First Team Defense
DL – Isaiah Chambers, McNeese; Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech; Jordan Lewis, Southern; Zi’yon Hill, UL Lafayette
LB – Dorian Williams, Tulane; Jabril Cox, LSU; Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech
DB – Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana; Derek Stingley Jr., LSU; Bralen Trahan, UL Lafayette; BeeJay Williamson, Louisiana Tech
First Team Specialists
K – Cade York, LSU
P – Ryan Wright, Tulane
RS – Chris Smith, UL Lafayette
Second Team Offense
OL – Ethan McMullan, Southeastern Louisiana; Evan Roussel, Nicholls; Dallas Black, Southern; Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane; O’Cyrus Torrence, UL Lafayette
TE – Ethan Howard, Southern
WR – CJ Turner, Southeastern Louisiana; Kayshon Boutte, LSU
QB – Levi Lewis, UL Lafayette
RB – Scooter Adams, Northwestern State; Trey Ragas, UL Lafayette
Second Team Defense
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU; Micah Latin, Louisiana College; Mason Kinsey, McNeese; Tayland Humphrey, UL Lafayette
LB – Alexis Ramos, Southeastern Louisiana; Trey Baldwin, Louisiana Tech; Jomard Valsin, Northwestern State
DB – Eli Ricks, LSU; Kevin Moore III, Nicholls; Andre Sam, McNeese; Pig Cage, Nicholls
Second Team Specialists
K – Jacob Barnes, Louisiana Tech
P – Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS – Wayne Toussant, Louisiana Tech