As this NASCAR season has taken shape, the talk has trended toward a dominant trio of racers. So far, the three drivers have won 14 of 19 events — Kevin Harvick has won five, Kyle Busch five, Martin Truex Jr. four.
In the latter laps of last weekend’s race at Kentucky Speedway, won handily by Truex, one observer drolly tweeted that if anybody watching the telecast had chosen the phrase “Big Three” as a drinking-game trigger, all the players would be inebriated by then.
In contrast to the strength of the Big Three, consider the relative weakness of a couple of drivers who could be known as the Formerly Reliable Two — Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin.
Part of the reason the Big Three have had room to win so many races is the absence from victory lane of Johnson and Hamlin. The two of them represent two of the three longest winning-years streaks in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series.
Johnson, whose seven championships and 83 wins put him squarely in the conversation about stock car racing’s greatest driver of all time, has won races in 16 straight seasons. That’s just two years shy of Richard Petty’s record streak of 18 years.
Next among active drivers is Busch. As one of the aforementioned Big Three, his streak is intact at 14.
Hamlin’s streak is in danger of stalling at 12 seasons, third longest among active drivers. Harvick is next among active drivers — his wins this season put his consecutive-years mark at nine. Truex, a newcomer to the streak business, is at four years.
The significance of such a streak is debatable. It often has much to do with the stability of a driver’s team. But even for drivers such as Johnson and Hamlin who have never switched car owners, winning year after year attests to the ability to adjust to the inevitable changes in car models and NASCAR’s sometimes fluid rules.
Here are a few notes about the drivers with the longest streaks.
Petty, whose 18-year run started in 1961 and ended in ’77, came awfully close to a 22-year streak. In 1978, Petty failed to win but had 11 top-five finishes, three of them second-place finishes. And he won races in each of the next three seasons.
David Pearson’s 17-year streak started in 1964. Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the run by the Silver Fox was that in many of those seasons he was on a limited schedule. The most stunning example: In 1973, driving for the Virginia-based Wood Brothers team, he entered 18 of that season’s 28 events and won 11 times.
Johnson has won at least two races in each of his 16 years leading up to this year. But he’s on a 42-race losing string, the longest such drought of his career.
He has two top-five finishes this year — a third at Bristol and a fifth at Charlotte, but in neither of those races was he even vaguely a threat to win.
Hamlin has been more of a contender this season. He has six top-five finishes, and in at least one race, pit-road penalties ruined what may have been a legitimate shot at victory.
Johnson is tied with Ricky Rudd and Rusty Wallace at 16 years. Rudd’s streak may be my favorite. He drove three car makes for four owners (including himself for the last five years of the streak).
Rudd won just 23 races in his career, so he stretched 20 wins to cover his 16-year streak — 12 single-win seasons, four two-win seasons. One reason he kept the streak alive was that he was among the best road-course racers of his day. In 1988, for example, his lone win came at Watkins Glen, one of only two road courses on the schedule.
Tony Stewart, Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Sr. are next with 15-year streaks. Stewart and Earnhardt started their streaks their rookie seasons, as did Johnson, Hamlin and Busch.
On the other hand, Petty, Pearson, Jeff Gordon, Waltrip and Bobby Allison — the series’ top five all-time winners — had winless rookie years. To be fair to Allison, his eight-race rookie year barely disqualified him as a rookie in 1966, the year he started a 10-season streak. He also had an eight-season streak after two intervening winless seasons.
Finally, a salute to Cale Yarborough. He was 32 years old and a veteran of 199 races in parts of 15 seasons with 14 victories before he started his 13-year winning streak in 1973. The last five years of the streak he was running only a little more than half the races.