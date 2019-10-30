There’s plenty of room at the table for Southeastern Louisiana receivers this season, Lions wideout Austin Mitchell says.
“I love that everybody is able to touch the ball,” Mitchell said. “The way we say it is, ‘everybody eats.’ Nobody can do it by themselves. We do it as a group.”
SLU receivers have been gorging themselves in a passing attack that leads the Southland Conference in yards per game (352.7), passing efficiency (157.9) and yards per attempt (8.6). That’s one of the reasons the Lions (4-3, 3-2) are still in the hunt for the league title and a playoff berth with bottom-dwelling Stephen F. Austin (1-7, 1-4) coming to town for a game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
At the top of the receiving group is Mitchell and C.J. Turner. Mitchell has a gaudy 20.9 yards-per-catch average on his 28 receptions and a team-best six touchdowns. He’s No. 7 in the SLC in receiving yardage with 83.4 per game.
Turner is the busiest with 41 receptions, also seventh in SLC, for 465 yards and four scores. The pair of them have set a strong example for the rest, who get their chance. Fourteen players have caught passes for the Lions this season, 10 in last Saturday’s 52-13 victory at Houston Baptist.
“Everybody is getting their share,” said Turner, a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from LaPlace. “We all practice hard, so why not?
“My coaches and the other receivers (are the reason). They push me every day to be 100 percent. (Wide receivers coach Micheal) Spurlock is always on us for perfection. We know we can’t get 100 percent, but that’s what we practice for.”
Turner is the go-to receiver. He had a career-high nine catches against McNeese State and caught seven for 83 yards last week to surpass his 2018 reception total by five.
Mitchell is the designated deep threat, who caught a 70-yard scoring pass. He caught 21 passes in an injury-marred 2018 season.
“I’m a lot better,” Mitchell said. “Injuries held me back and I was still getting used to the route tree. Coach Spurlock helped me with that. I got a little stronger and added some weight got a little faster.”
Mitchell’s ability to take the top off of a defense allows Turner and others to prosper in underneath routes. JJ Conner has 25 catches, Juwan Petit-Frere seven and freshman Ed Magee and Lorenzo Nunez five each.
Turner credits the group for work in the offseason and strong quarterback play from starter Chason Virgil and backup Cole Kelley, who is designated to get several snaps each game.
“In the offseason, me and the receivers and quarterbacks did extra work in our free time,” Turner said. “We got into the weight room a little bit, worked on our hands.
"The Houston Baptist game was overdue. The past two games we didn’t play well. In the off week, we had great practices. Chason and Cole are a dynamic duo. We’re comfortable with either one and either one can take over the offense.”
Coach Frank Scelfo credits Mitchell and Turner for setting an example on and off the field for the position group, whose depth has been strengthened.
“Austin, he’s had a big play in every game this year,” Scelfo said. “He’s been a home run guy. C.J., from a consistency standpoint, you can always count on him.
“Both of those guys in practice are full-speed every day. They love to be out on the field. They love going to the weight room. They love to come to practice. They don’t take days off. They fight through injury. That’s why you get results from guys like that. We have a lot of guys like that but those two epitomize what you want from a player.”