For the nationally ranked Tulane women’s bowling team, the 2019-20 season begins this weekend and coach Hayley Veitch has a stacked field coming in for the Allstate Sugar Bowl Collegiate Bowling Invitational.
The event is Friday through Sunday at Colonial Lanes in Harahan.
The Green Wave is ranked No. 14 in the first National Tenpin Coaches Association Top 25 poll and one of five teams from the Southland Bowling League to be ranked in the top 15 of the poll.
The 16-team event at Colonial will feature eight top 25 teams including Tulane, No. 1 (national runner-up Vanderbilt), defending national champion No. 3 Stephen F. Austin, No. 5 Sam Houston State, No. 8 North Carolina A&T, No. 13 Lincoln Memorial, No. 14 Tulane, No. 17 Louisiana Tech and No. 19 UAB.
Louisiana Tech will also open its season in New Orleans with Slidell sophomore Sara Howell on its roster, while Southern will also be at the event with Central products Alanna Coward, Sarah LeDuff and Brianna McCurley along with Houma’s Elizabeth Voisin for coach Rose Fogg. All four state teams will be in play as Grambling State is a late addition to the field.
It is a seven-player roster for Veitch this year with junior Madison McCall one of the leaders, averaging 202 in 2018 and 194 last year. Isabelle Lee from Singapore is the one senior with a best average of 201 in 2018.
It should be an entertaining weekend for college bowling at Colonial. Stop by if you have the chance. The event will start at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Tournament entry time
Well, the entries are being sorted out, but it will be city tournament time by the time we get together again as that event starts its two weekend run at Circle Bowl on Oct. 26-27. Someone you know will be defending his city singles championship, but we won’t waste your times by mentioning your favorite local bowling columnist’s name.
The entries are out for the 72nd women’s state championship which this year will be in Houma. That entry closes in mid-December and the tournament will be held at Creole Lanes starting on January (25-26) and running through the first two weekends of February.
For the 83rd time, the Southern Bowling Congress tournament entry blanks are out and this one will be the biggest bowling event in Baton Rouge in several years with an estimated prize fund of $120,000 expected to be bowled for by some 500 times. The dates are March 14-15, March 20-21-22, March 28-29 and April 4-5 of 2020 at Circle Bowl and All-Star Lanes.
The entries close Feb. 5 for this event. The SBC encompasses the states of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Pros get back to it
While many of the top stars have been overseas competing for a couple of events are back in the country and will have a lot of attention. First is the PBA clash which will be taped Monday (Oct. 21) at the Kegel Training Facility in Lake Wales, Florida and will air on Sunday, Nov. 3 either before or after the NFL game on Fox.
The top eight money winners will take part in the unique single-elimination competition. Last year, this was the most-watched event of the PBA’s first season on Fox Sports.
Then it is on to the aptly named Victory Lanes in Mooresville, North Carolina, for the 2019 U.S. Open. CBS Sports Network will have the coverage (finals on Oct. 30). Ironically, the winner will have a very short reign as the 2020 Open is set for Lincoln, Nebraska in February as the telecast will move to Fox Sports.
February and March will be massive in 2020 with the U.S. Open, TOC and Players Championship in February and the World Series of Bowling and the USBC Masters in March. Then the playoffs in April and May at Bowlero locations in California, Colorado, Texas and New Jersey with the league in July in its home in Portland, Maine.
One thing not on the schedule as of yet is the Chris Paul celebrity event and one has to wonder if there is an available date since Fox will bowl the Jonesboro Open final on Saturday, Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl, and the TOC starts on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Bowling honor roll
We haven’t had room to talk about the honor roll much lately but the scores at the three centers have been amazing as of late in Baton Rouge. Tyler Lewis had a few thoughts going around the bowling center a week ago last Monday when he opened with 300-300 and finished with 835. Then John Montgomery at Circle Bowl, comes in Thursday with 259-266-277 for 802.
There were 300 games by Euliss Boeneke (his first), Craig Conley, Kevin Phillips, Chad Conard, Robert Blackwell, Joey Estess and John Nguyen. Let’s not forget Danyn Terry (719) and Tiffany Blackwell (701), who topped 700, and senior bowler Errol Tullier with a 703 in the senior leagues.
We’ll be back on Oct. 29 with more. Until then, good luck and good bowling.