Mired behind a Heisman contender on Alabama's depth chart, Jalen Hurts announced Wednesday he'd go to the school that's produced the last two winners of the esteemed prize.

Hurts, who has already earned his degree at Alabama, announced on the Players' Tribune he's headed to the University of Oklahoma as a graduate transfer.

"Now I’m Bama for LIFE — and that right there will never change! But now it’s also time for me to start a new chapter in my story," Hurts wrote. "I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student."

Hurts was the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide in both 2017 and 2018, leading the school to back-to-back title games in the College Football Playoff. Alabama lost to Clemson in 2017, and was trailing Georgia in the 2018 title game when Tua Tagovailoa relieved him and led the team to an overtime win.

Hurts led Alabama to 10-0 and 24-10 victories over LSU in his two years at the helm.

Tagovailoa never gave up the job this season, but after an injury in the SEC Championship game against Georgia, Hurts came in and led an epic reversal of fortune, overcoming a deficit to defeat the Bulldogs. Hurts played mop-up duty in many of Alabama's blowout victories, and also finished out the Crimson Tide's blowout loss to Clemson in this year's title game.

"Was what happened in the 2018 National Championship Game bittersweet? Of course it was — it was a humbling experience. It was tough, man," Hurts wrote. "But I am even tougher for it. I AM BUILT FOR THIS."

At Oklahoma, he'll take the spot of Kyler Murray, this year's Heisman trophy winner. Tagovailoa finished second in the voting. Baker Mayfield of the Sooners won the award the year before and went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL draft.

Murray's college career ended with a blowout loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

For Hurts' full letter on the Players' Tribune, click here.