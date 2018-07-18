FRISCO, Texas — When seeking an accurate read of a player’s greatness, don’t ask his teammates or his coach, ask those who have lined up against him.
Fellow C-USA players and coaches had plenty to say about standout Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson on Wednesday at Day 1 of the Conference USA Football Kick Off.
“I’m just thankful I don’t have to block him, but yeah, he’s a heck of a player,” UAB senior quarterback A.J. Erdely said of Ferguson. “You’ve always got to know where he’s at.”
Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson, a former defensive coordinator for the Golden Eagles, echoes that sentiment.
“He’s a really good defensive end,” Hopson said. “He’s a guy that draws your attention. You know where he is.”
Ferguson, who played at West Feliciana High School, was quick to say he’s not really a talkative person.
“I don’t really like to come out and be heard a lot,” said Ferguson, a two-time first-team All-CUSA selection. “Going into my last season with all the attention on the Bulldogs, not on me, it feels pretty good.”
One subject he did elaborate on is the Bulldogs’ Sept. 22 trip to Tiger Stadium to play LSU, a team Tech last faced in 2009.
“It’s a hometown game. Growing up down there and being from Louisiana Tech, one thing you hear all the time is why didn’t you go to LSU? And getting to play them again this year, I get to show them why I didn’t go to LSU and show them (all) about the Bulldogs,” he said.
He hopes to silence those questions by beating the Tigers on their own turf.
Ferguson admits his final season as a Bulldog isn’t something he has thought about, at least not yet, but says it will probably hit him while doing final preparations for Tech’s Sept. 1 opener against Southern in Ruston.
One subject he did want to discuss is how blessed he’s been to play before such passionate fans in Ruston.
“We’ve got one of the best fan bases around,” Ferguson said. “They always come to support the Bulldogs. They make you feel welcome when you come to the stadium. It’s not hostile at all, (at least) not on our side.”
He’ll also miss lining up against someone he knows quite well, senior offensive lineman O’Shea Dugas of Lafayette, every day in practice.
“That’s my best friend,” Ferguson said of Dugas. “We’re friendly off the field, but in practice we go at it because he’s the best and I’m the best, and iron sharpens iron.
"I want his best. I want him to know that I’m here and he’s going to let me know that he’s here. He’s going to protect his quarterback by any means. I like that about our (offensive line). They’re nasty, got a Bulldog-feel to them, and I like that.”
After three impressive seasons at Tech, there's still one achievement that has eluded both him and the Bulldogs — a conference championship. And if Ferguson can have a true storybook ending to his career, it would be to go out on top.
“That’s the dream, win a conference championship and dive in the crowd, celebrate with my teammates. Let everybody touch the trophy because everybody’s a part of it," he said.