David Barham of Opelousas captured the LGA Net Amateur Championship with a 36-hole total of six-under par 138 on Sunday at English Turn Golf & Country Club. Barham carded rounds of 68-70 to secure a one-shot victory.
Catherine Hodson of New Orleans seized a victory in the LGA Women’s Net Amateur Championship, with rounds of 79-78 en route to a five-shot victory. Hodson carded five birdies over a soft, wet course of the weekend, she showcased mentally toughness. She won by five strokes over defending champion Jane Rosen of Metairie who finished at 18-over 162.
Miller beats Sanchez in playoff
Jason Miller defeated Gayle Sanchez on the first playoff hole at the Denham Springs Open on Saturday at the Pines at Northpark.
Both shots 77s in the championship flight.
Other winners included Richard Young (first flight), Chris Cain (second flight), Lee Pearson (third flight) and Amy Tipton (ladies flight).
Gilmore wins horseshoes tourney
Tim Gilmore was the overall winner in the Louisiana Open Horseshoe tournament held Saturday at Kemper Williams Park in Patterson.
Gilmore defeated Wanda Lantz in a Class A division playoff.
The other five classes were determined by playoffs. Those winners were: Mary Begnaud (Class B), Glenn Miller (Class C), Artie McMullen (Class D), Calvin Johnson (Class E) and Ryan Fryou (Class F).