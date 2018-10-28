Baton Rouge's Frank Gumpert has been named the inaugural recipient of The Patriot Award given by the Gulf States Section PGA.
According to the Gulf States Section, the award is presented to a PGA professional who "personifies patriotism through the game of golf and demonstrates unwavering commitment and dedication to the men and women who have valiantly served and protected the United States of America."
Currently the PGA director of sales, marketing and membership at the University Club, Gumpert in 2011 founded the annual Patriot Shootout tournament that benefits the Folds of Honor Foundation.
Gumpert, with the help of his Patriot Shootout committee, have raised more than $1 million for Folds of Honor in the eight tournaments it has hosted.
Nearly all of the funds raised go to wounded Louisiana military, their spouses, or for scholarships for their children.
Gumpert is a member of the Gulf States PGA Hall of Fame and is also a past president of the Metairie-based organization.