Les Miles won his first game as a college football head coach in nearly three years Saturday.

And it wasn't without drama.

A go-ahead touchdown pass with just more than two minutes left, plus a successful trick play on a two-point conversion, sealed Kansas' 24-17 comeback win against FCS opponent Indiana State in Lawrence.

It was Miles' first game coaching college football since September 2016 when he was fired at LSU.

The Jayhawks led 16-3 in the third quarter but ultimately gave up the lead, 17-16, on a sack, fumble and touchdown by Indiana State with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter.

But Kansas responded with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carter Stanley to Daylon Charlot with a little more than two minutes left.

Then came the lovable, tricky Miles, whose team pulled off a razzle-dazzle two-point conversion attempt to make it 24-17. The Jayhawks used an end-around pass to convert the 2-point conversion, then stopped the Sycamores in the closing minutes to avoid losing to their third FCS school in the last five seasons.

Les Miles loves him some trick plays. pic.twitter.com/Xqy3UBDF4U — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 31, 2019

It wasn't always pretty for the national-title winning "Mad Hatter."

His kicker, Liam Jones, missed a field goal and extra point. Stanley fumbled a snap on fourth down to spoil another drive. And there were far too many blown assignments on both sides of the ball to think Kansas is much different than its woeful years under Turner Gill, Charlie Weis and David Beaty.

Nevertheless, the win makes Miles 1-0 in his career at Kansas, a place where wins have been hard to come by for the past decade.

The Jayhawks haven't had a winning season since 2008, the penultimate year of Mark Mangino's tenure, and churned through four head coaches and an interim since their Insight Bowl appearance that year.

Fan apathy reached such a nadir last season, when David Beaty was leading the team to a 3-9 finish, about 10,000 fans would show up on game day. By halftime, half that was left in the stadium.

Kansas hosts Coastal Carolina next weekend.

The Jayhawks have won four games combined the previous two seasons.