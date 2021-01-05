Kristen Saban Setas, the daughter of Alabama coach Nick Saban, apologized on Tuesday night for publishing a tweet earlier in the day that said the Ohio State football might use coronavirus as an excuse to postpone the national championship game.
"If you're not confident to play then SAY IT," the now-deleted tweet said. "I call BS on the COVID cases. They're just worried about their QB and want him to have more time to heal. If he's hurt put in your backup. You didn't see us postpone the rest of the season to wait for (Jaylen) Waddle. BYE."
Nick Saban's daughter, in a tweet she's since deleted, has some thoughts on the championship game.#BYE pic.twitter.com/vAoTgYZBaz— Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 5, 2021
About two hours later, Saban apologized in a follow-up tweet.
"The tweet I posted earlier this evening was uncalled for and hurtful," she said. "I made a huge mistake and I apologize. In a moment of frustration, I let my anger get the best of me and acted before thinking. I sincerely regret my choice of reckless words.
"In no way did I intend to undermine the seriousness of the global pandemic and my heart goes out to those it has affected. The health and safety of others is first and foremost and I pray that we can all find peace soon.
"I am ashamed and embarrassed. I hope you can forgive me."
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Tuesday the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State is still a go for Monday night amid a report that the Buckeyes are having COVID-19 issues.
AL.com reported that Ohio State has been in contact with CFP officials about possible player availability problems that could force the game to be delayed. Those discussions were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because no one had been authorized to speak publicly about the details.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement that the Buckeyes continue to follow the same protocols they have all season. “We plan to play January 11,” Smith said.
Ohio State athletic department spokesman Jerry Emig said the Buckeyes did practice Tuesday.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne posted on Twitter that he and Smith have had multiple conversations.
“Both schools are focused on playing in the @CFBPlayoff Championship Game on January 11th,” Byrne said.
Hancock said there were no changes and the game in Miami Gardens, Florida, between the top-ranked Crimson Tide and the third-ranked Buckeyes was still scheduled for Monday night as planned.
Hancock has previously said Jan. 18 is a potential makeup date if necessary.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.