HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana beat McNeese State at its own game Saturday at Strawberry Stadium.
The Lions grabbed an early lead and turned the game over to its defense, which suffocated the Southland Conference’s first-place team and No. 1 defense in a 23-6 upset victory.
Senior running back Julius Maracalin celebrated his final home game with a game-breaking 41-yard scoring run to make it 17-6 late in the third quarter. Jonathan Tatum kicked two of his three field goals in the fourth quarter as SLU (4-6, 4-4) outgained the visitors 362-187, the fewest yards allowed in four seasons.
The No. 11/12 ranked Cowboys (6-3, 5-2) entered the game with a knack for winning close games by one score or less.
“It was a great effort by our guys,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said. “Defensively I don’t know if we can play much better than we did. When we decide we’re going to play for a full 60 minutes and focus on assignments, we’re a good football team.
“I was so excited about the way our offensive line came off the ball. They were No. 1 in the conference against the run and defense overall. They are well-coached, have good players and a great scheme. But we won the line of scrimmage, kicked their butts up front, and it felt good."
SLU rushed for 160 yards against a defense allowing an average of 95 per game coming in. Maracalin, one of 22 seniors in his final home game, had 88 on 13 carries and scored his 20th career touchdown. He was the team’s leading rusher as a freshman and a sophomore until an injury slowed him last season and forced offseason surgery from which he has been slow to recover.
His TD run came on third-and-1 with the Lions leading 10-6.
“We knew we were going to get the first down, Maracalin said. “I hit the hole, kind of hesitating. It happened so fast, I think I pushed someone off. I was looking and didn’t see nobody.”
The Lions averted some early trouble in the first quarter when Braylen Thorns intercepted a fourth-down pass from Cody Orgeron on fourth-and-goal from the SLU 2-yard line. They took the lead on Chaason Virgil’s 6-yard TD pass to Juwan Petit-Frere.
The Cowboys spent the rest of the game sputtering on offense and going through three quarterbacks. Orgeron left the game in the second quarter after five possessions. James Tabary, who started McNeese’s first seven games, played ineffectively. Sopohomore Matt Keller went in for two snaps and Orgeron returned for the final three series.
SLU had its best pass rush of the season, bringing constant pressure and getting five sacks, two each by Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Will Douglas. Berglund led the Lions with eight tackles, four of them for losses.
McNeese dropped into a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Nicholls State and Incarnate Word.
“I feel really bad for our guys,” Cowboys coach Lance Guidry said. “They really wanted to win this game. We haven’t won here in a while. We weren’t looking ahead. We wanted to take care of this one first then win one of the next two to share. We kind of put ourselves against the wall again.
“This one is going to hurt. But we’ll regroup and get ready for Northwestern State. We’re going to have to put a good game plan together for that one and score some points.”