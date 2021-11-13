HAMMOND — With a short week coming up against Nicholls State, SLU made relatively short work of Northwestern State Saturday, rolling up a 35-7 halftime lead en route to a 56-28 victory against the Demons at Strawberry Stadium.
Reigning Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley had another stellar night for SLU — completing a season-best 86.3% of his passes (19 of 22) for 363 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another. Kelley had six completions of at least 35 yards while improving his nation’s best completion percentage to 73.9%.
“We wanted to get out quick on them,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “So the first half was everything we wanted to be.
“That made it a good night for us.”
The victory kept the No. 13/14-ranked Lions (8-2, 6-1) tied with Incarnate Word for the SLC lead with one game left — SLU at home against Nicholls State on Thursday and UIW (8-2, 6-1) at winless Houston Baptist on Saturday.
Nicholls (5-5, 4-3) could have kept itself in the title picture by beating UIW earlier Saturday. But the Colonels came up short 27-23 and thus will be only able to play the spoiler role in the River Bell Classic.
If it beats Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word will get the Southland’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs by virtue of its 55-52 victory against SLU last week. That means the Lions will likely need to beat Nicholls to get an at-large berth. SLU defeated Nicholls 58-48 in their first meeting last month.
Southeastern also had an earlier victory this season against the Demons 51-14, and has now beaten Northwestern State 11 straight times, which made the Lions decided favorites Saturday.
And while the game was never in doubt, the Demons (2-8, 2-5) managed to hold their own in the second half. That forced the Lions to keep their starters in longer than they might have wanted, although Kelley didn’t play in the fourth quarter.
Northwestern State elected to defer start the game, handing the ball to the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense.
It was a mistake.
Kelley ended a quick six-play drive with a 39-yard TD strike to Anthony Spurlock. It was Spurlock’s first scoring reception of the season.
The Demons responded by driving to the SLU 24, but on fourth-and-18 from there and with their regular kicker, they elected to go for it.
That plan was thwarted when Zy Alexander intercepted in the end zone for the Lions. It was his sixth of the year and fourth in as many games.
From the 20, SLU drove to another TD. A 37-yard completion to Austin Mitchell was the big play and Kelley, the only FCS player in the top five nationally in TD passes (now 35) and rushing scores (now 13) coming going into Saturday, kept the ball for the final yard.
Before the half was over the Lions had added scores on a 38-yard pass from Kelley to Gage Larvadain, a 1-yard run by Taron Jones, and a 9-yard pass from Kelley to Spurlock that ended a 76-yard drive in the final 1:13 in which Kelley completed six of his seven attempts.
Kelley’s final TD pass was a 35-yarder Damien Dawson after the Demons had scored to start the third quarter, giving the Lions six touchdowns in their first seven possessions.
An 80-yard kickoff return by Brennon Dingle to the Northwestern State 2 set Cephus Johnson’s carry that completed the third quarter scoring.
SLU finished with 554 total yards, 22 less than their FCS average coming in. But the Lions’ 56 points raised their No. 2 in the FCS average to 48.6.
Northwestern State, which concluded its 13th straight non-winning season next Saturday at McNeese, had 386 total yards.