Southeastern Louisiana has reason to believe it can excel as a passing team with quarterback Chason Virgil at the offensive controls.
Running backs coach Kerry Joseph thinks the running game can be just as good.
Virgil passed for a league-best 3,034 yards last year while the running game was middle of the pack with 125.5 yards per game and 3.5 per carry.
The two can be mutually beneficial to each other and Joseph is seeing to it the running backs play their part.
“We believe we can be one of the top running back groups in this conference,” Joseph said. “We have a nice mix of veterans and newcomers and we’re really pleased with where we are from a depth standpoint. We expect that we can be dynamic out of the backfield this season.”
Dynamic is what leading returning backs Marcus Cooper and Devante Williams want, too. Cooper averaged 10.1 yards per carry two years ago as a freshman. Last year he played only four games while recovering from knee surgery the previous February.
Williams was the team’s second leading rusher with 293 yards last year but with both having two years in coach Frank Scelfo’s system, both are expecting breakout seasons for themselves and the position.
The speedy Cooper had 646 yards and three TDs. His yards-per-carry average was a school record and his season included a 91-yard scoring play.
“All I did was work in the off season,” Cooper said. I was in and out of the training room, on the field and hitting the weight room. I needed to get my quads strong again. We monitored the injury. I had a great spring.
“I really progressed inn the offense and started to click with everybody. I stayed here the entire summer and worked out twice a day, every day, in the weight room and on speed work.”
Cooper has beefed up to 178 pounds after playing at 160 as a freshman. Joseph is no stranger to what he can do.
“I coached against Coop when I was at McNeese and remember how dynamic he was,” Joseph said. “He’s back to that form. Devonte and Marcus are a joy to coach and are students of the game, constantly trying to learn more to become better players.”
Williams rotated in the backfield with Darren Johnson last season and rushed for 293 yards with a team-leading four rushing TDs. He proved versatile by leading all running backs with 20 receptions for 149 yards.
What he’s aiming for is bigger mismatches and more big-play runs.
“I focused on getting bigger, faster and stronger in the off season,” said Williams, who upped his weight to 188. “I’ve become more explosives and I’m a better all-around athlete. I’m catching the out of the backfield and I feel stronger because of my work in the weight room and faster, too.”
Both running backs are excited about an improved offensive line.
“Our offensive linemen have really stepped up, especially in the weight room,” Williams said. “You can tell their energy and approach to the game has been more in depth. They are excited for the season.”
Right behind the Cooper-Williams duo could be the Lions’ secret weapon Taron Jones, a power runner who was plagued by injuries last season and during the spring. A 5-feet-10, 190-pound sophomore from Mandeville, Jones has emerged as a viable option in fall camp.
“We really couldn’t see what he had in Taron until this fall,” Joseph said. “Taron’s a great young man, but I challenged him to leave the nice guy off the field and really bring it every day on the field and he’s done that through the first 15 days of camp. He’s still finding his footing as a pass catcher, but he’s really contributing well in the running game and pass protection.”
Roughrider fame
Joseph was away from the team on Thursday while being inducted into the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughrider Plaza of Honour.
Joseph, a New Iberia native, played three seasons (2006-07) leading the Riders to the 2007 Grey Cup. In 40 games he passed for 8,097 yards and 50 touchdowns while rushing for 1,365 yards and 18 scores. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2007 and All Star in 2007.
"I am very humbled to be inducted into the Saskatchewan Roughrider's Plaza of Honour," said Joseph. "There are many great players in the Plaza of Honour and I am very excited to join those great men as a member of the 2019 class. "My wife and I were so excited when I received the call about my induction. I know the Saskatchewan Roughriders hold this Honour to a high standard therefore I have to say thank you to the Plaza Committee for my induction.
Radio show debuts
The Inside Southeastern Football With Frank Scelfo radio show will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at Tope La Catering in downtown Hammond.
The show will air on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network KSLU-FM, 90.9, Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Radio FX and TuneIn Radio apps. A live video stream of the show will be available at www.youtube.com/sluathletics.