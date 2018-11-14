THIBODAUX — Nicholls State is trying to put the finishing touch on a Southland Conference championship and a playoff berth Thursday.
The Colonels are going to have to do it the hard way, with in-state rival Southeastern Louisiana rolling into town.
Not only are they bitter rivals, renewing their annual rivalry fight for the River Bell trophy, the Colonels are coming off a short week, having beaten Stephen F. Austin five days earlier.
Southeastern is coming off an open date, a 12-day break, and the Lions won’t be impressed by the home team's credentials. In their last outing, they knocked McNeese State out of first place with a decisive 23-6 victory.
And Southeastern (4-6, 4-4 Southland) took home the River Bell trophy the past two years, making it an ideal scenario.
“A rivalry only happens when you go back and forth,” Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. “It’s not a rivalry when it’s lopsided. That’s how it had been for a few years. My first year, we went over there and beat them on a last-second field goal and it was game on again. They got us the last two years. This year, it’s going to be another brawl.”
The Colonels (7-3, 6-2) are on a roll, winning three straight following a loss at Abilene Christian and an open date. In that span they’ve become the No. 1 team in total defense (329.8 ypg), scoring defense (21.1) and rushing defense (101.8).
But McNeese could boast the same when the Lions took them down, handing first-year coach Frank Scelfo his first signature win. He’s in a position to top even that one.
“McNeese was a huge step forward,” Scelfo said. “Nicholls is just as important.”
SLU senior wide receiver Ni-Jer Jackson has played in this matchup before and is bracing for another wild one.
“It’s to show we can play with the top teams in the conference,” he said. “It’s a competitive game; a lot of guys take it personally. It’s going to be a good one. We’re not going to lay down for anybody. Last year it was a very competitive and physical (game). It came down to the wire. It was fun.”
Rebowe said the key to the Colonels' surge has been more consistency and balance on offense. Early in the season, they were piling up yardage but leaving points on the field. Quarterback Chase Fourcade has improved after guiding them to last year's FCS playoffs.
“The last couple of weeks, we’ve turned some field goals into touchdowns,” Rebowe said. “The time of possession has been in our favor. I thought Chase was so good, winning eight (games) last year. He’s taken it to another level. Don’t look at the stats. He’s engineering drives, spreading the ball around and winning games.”
Scelfo's team has also gotten better of late, because it is running the ball better and supplementing it with just enough passing. Southeastern has averaged 161.6 yards rushing per game in the past five.
Leading rusher Darren Johnson will miss the first half after getting a targeting penalty at the end of the McNeese game. Devonte Williams and Julius Maracalin will split the workload in the first half.
“It’s a great challenge,” Scelfo said of facing the No. 1 defense. “We talked to the players about it. You want to measure yourself against the best. If you say you want to be the best, and you aspire for the program to be the best, play the best, go beat the best and become the best. It’s an exciting opportunity for us.”