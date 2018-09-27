Fantasy Football: Week 4 RB rankings

Carlos Hyde is RB7 overall through three weeks, with 218 yards from scrimmage, including four rushing touchdowns, trailing only Todd Gurley. Another area Hyde trails only Gurley among NFL backs is rush attempts, which he has 51 of through three games.
Hyde is the Browns' established workhorse, and Baker Mayfield is about to establish himself as a functional — feared, even — passer at every level of the field, something Tyrod Taylor was never going to do. That could do wonders for the amount of defensive attention Hyde is attracting at the line of scrimmage, where he's faced loaded boxes on 27.8 percent of his attempts — per Next Gen Stats, No. 15 among all backs.
As excited as we are about the improved fantasy outlook for the Browns' pass catchers with Mayfield at the controls, it's possible no player stands to benefit more than Hyde. He might not be an every-down player, and Duke Johnson (40 percent of the snaps on offense compared to 56 for Hyde) should also see a nice boost with Mayfield, but Hyde, health willing, is now wonderfully positioned to ascend to a top-five fantasy back. He's never been surrounded with more talent, and Todd Haley is committed to him.
Looking for a few other backs whose fantasy arrows are pointing up? We've got our eyes on a few rookies — one of them obvious in Kerryon Johnson; the other taking a lot of premature heat in Sony Michel. Johnson has a tremendous encore opportunity Sunday against the Cowboys' Sean Lee-less 'D,' while Michel was already looking like the run-down option to own in Foxborough before Rex Burkhead's trip to I.R. this week. Was Michel good Monday night in Motown? Quite the opposite. Are we jumping off his bandwagon based on one promising start and one plodding one? Quite the opposite.
1. Todd Gurley, Rams vs. Vikings
2. Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. 49ers
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys vs. Lions
4. Alvin Kamara, Saints at Giants
5. Saquon Barkley, Giants vs. Saints
6. James Conner, Steelers vs. Ravens
7. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs at Broncos
8. Giovani Bernard, Bengals at Falcons
9. Carlos Hyde, Browns at Raiders
10. Jordan Howard, Bears vs. Bucs
11. David Johnson, Cardinals vs. Seahawks
12. Leonard Fournette*, Jaguars vs. Jets
13. Tevin Coleman, Falcons vs. Bengals
14. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins at Patriots
15. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders vs. Browns
16. Lamar Miller, Texans at Colts
17. LeSean McCoy*, Bills at Packers
18. Alex Collins, Ravens at Steelers
19. Chris Carson, Seahawks at Cardinals
20. Kerryon Johnson, Lions at Cowboys
21. Matt Breida*, 49ers at Chargers
22. Isaiah Crowell, Jets at Jaguars
23. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos vs. Chiefs
24. Jay Ajayi*, Eagles at Titans
25. James White, Patriots vs. Dolphins
26. Latavius Murray, Vikings at Rams
27. Royce Freeman, Broncos vs. Chiefs
28. Dion Lewis, Titans vs. Eagles
29. Sony Michel, Patriots vs. Dolphins
30. Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. 49ers
31. Javorius Allen, Ravens at Steelers
32. Aaron Jones, Packers vs. Bills
33. Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Eagles
34. Jamaal Williams, Packers vs. Bills
35. Bilal Powell, Jets at Jaguars
36. Alfred Morris, 49ers at Chargers
37. LeGarrette Blount, Lions at Cowboys
38. Corey Clement, Eagles at Titans
39. Nyheim Hines, Colts vs. Texans
40. Duke Johnson, Browns at Raiders
41. Jordan Wilkins, Colts vs. Texans
42. Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Bucs
43. Corey Grant, Jaguars vs. Jets
44. Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Bills
45. Theo Riddick, Lions at Cowboys
46. Darren Sproles*, Eagles at Titans
47. Chris Ivory, Bills at Packers
48. Wayne Gallman, Giants vs. Saints
49. Jalen Richard, Raiders vs. Browns
50. Alfred Blue, Texans at Colts
Not listed: Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, Devonta Freeman
Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | View Latest E-Edition