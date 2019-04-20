Going into the third year of its unique two-man format, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans has again drawn golfers intrigued by the prospect of participating in a PGA Tour event with a friend or fellow countryman, or even a brother.
If it’s not longtime golfing pals like Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy, it's the all-Down Under team of Jason Day and Adam Scott, or the brother act of Brooks and Chase Koepka that want to take a break from the Tour’s season-long grind.
All three teams will be part of this year’s Zurich Classic, which begins its four-day run Thursday at the TPC Louisiana layout in Avondale.
This year’s event, which features the best-ball format on Thursday and Saturday and alternate shot format on Friday and Sunday, carries a $7.3 million purse with $1.051 million going to each player on the winning team.
In addition to the money, the winners will receive a newly designed Waterford Crystal trophy in the shape of a fleur-de-lis.
Led by Brooks Koepka, five of the top 15 golfers from the official world rankings are in this year’s tournament.
Koepka, a two-time U.S. Open champion and three-time majors winner, is ranked third following a tie for second at the Masters last week. His younger brother, Chase, has been playing on the European PGA Tour.
The Koepka brothers played together in the first two team events at the Zurich Classic in 2017 and again a year ago.
The complete list of 80 two-man teams released by the PGA Tour on Friday afternoon, which is subject to change, also includes 15 other prominent golfers who have won at least one major title.
That includes the all-Aussie team of Day and Scott.
Day, the world’s top-ranked player for 51 consecutive weeks in 2015 and ’16, won the 2015 PGA Championship. Scott, who’s never played in New Orleans, won the Masters in 2013.
Day and Scott teamed up this year, in part, because they’re anticipating being members of the international team that will face the U.S. team in the Presidents Cup later this year.
“It's a Presidents Cup year, and international tournaments have team-oriented formats,” Fore!Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy said last month. “We talk to golfers and see if there's value in testing chemistry and partnerships for events like the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.”
“I spoke with Scott three years ago at Bay Hill and he said he’d been to New Orleans and loves the city. He had just never played in the Zurich because of scheduling.”
In addition to Brooks Koepka, Day and Scott, other relatively recent major winners in the field are Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Padraig Harrington, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Ernie Els and Trevor Immelman.
Garcia, the 2017 Masters champ, and European star Tommy Fleetwood were teammates on the winning European Ryder Cup team last fall. Stenson, who was also on that Euro team, is teaming this week with McDowell.
Els, Oosthuizen, Schwartzel and Immelman, who are all from South Africa, are Presidents Cup veterans having played many times on the international team.
Horschel and Piercy return to defend their title after winning a year ago by one shot over Jason Dufner and Pat Perez.
Horschel said although the stakes are high and the tournament is serious, some of the pressure is taken off when playing with a close friend in a team setting.
Because of their chemistry, Piercy and Horschel like their chances of repeating as champions.
“When you're looking forward to playing in a tournament and want to be there, good things happen,” Piercy said.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Facts & figures
When: April 25-28
Where: TPC Louisiana, Avondale
Par: 36-36—72 (7,425 yards)
Field: 80 two-man teams
Format: 72 holes; Best-ball, Thursday/Saturday; alternate shot, Friday/Sunday
Cut: After 36 holes, the low 35 teams and ties advance to the final two rounds
Purse: $7.3 million
Winning team’s share: $2,102,400 ($1,051,200 per man)
Playoff: If necessary, a sudden-death playoff will be played using best-ball with the playoff starting at No. 18
2018 champions: Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy (65-73-61-65—266), 22-under par
Information: Call (504) 342-3000 or visit www.zurichgolfclassic.com
TV: The Golf Channel (2-5 p.m. Thursday/Friday, noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday/Sunday), CBS, 2-5 p.m. (Saturday/Sunday)
Parking: $20 per car
Directions to public parking: From Baton Rouge, take I-10 east to the Clearview Parkway exit and proceed to the Huey P. Long Bridge. Cross the bridge and continue on U.S. 90 West until you see signs for the West Bank Expressway/US 90 East. Continue on the expressway to Segnette Boulevard, turn right and follow the signs for Public Parking.
From downtown New Orleans, take the Crescent City Connection over the Mississippi River to the West Bank Expressway. Continue to the traffic light at Segnette Boulevard, turn left and follow the signs for Public Parking.
Daily schedule
Monday, April 22
Zurich Classic Pro-Am
11 a.m. (admission free)
Tuesday, April 23
Practice rounds, starting at 7 a.m. (admission free)
Celebrity Shootout, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 24
Zurich Classic Pro-Am
1st and 10th tees, 7 a.m. and noon (admission $35*)
Thursday, April 25
First round, 7 a.m.
(admission $35*)
Friday, April 26
Second round, 8 a.m.
(admission $35*)
Saturday, April 27
Third round, about 8 a.m. (admission $35*)
Sunday, April 28
Final round, about 9 a.m. (admission $35*)
*A weekly tournament badge is available for $85. Children under 17 admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, call the tournament office at (504) 342-3000.
The field
(subject to change)
Jason Day/Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka, Si Woo Kim/Sangmoon Bae, Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes, Henrik Stenson/Graeme McDowell, Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown, Russell Knox/Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner/Pat Perez, Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy, Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith, Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran, Cameron Champ/Sam Burns, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Austin Cook/Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett/Chesson Hadley, Cody Gribble/Joey Garber, Adam Hadwin/Aaron Baddeley, Brian Harman/Patton Kizzire;
Russell Henley/Ryan Blaum, Michael Kim/C.T. Pan, Troy Merritt/Robert Streb, Rod Pampling/John Senden, Ted Potter Jr./Nate Lashley, Ian Poulter/Sam Horsfield, Andrew Putnam/Max Homa, Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer, Kyle Stanley/Tony Finau, Brendan Steele/Luke Donald, Chris Stroud/Jason Kokrak, Hudson Swafford/Wes Roach, Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft, Jhonattan Vegas/Ancer Abraham, Ernie Els/Trevor Immelman, Padraig Harrington/Shane Lowry, Kenny Perry/Josh Teater, Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly, David Duval/Jim Furyk;
Dru Love/Davis Love III, Justin Harding/Branden Grace, Shubhankar Sharma/Lahiri Anirban, Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover, Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini, J.J. Spaun/Matt Jones, Peter Uihlein/Dominic Bozzelli, Chris Kirk/Sepp Straka, Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel, Whee Kim/Sungjae Im, Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman/Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen/Brandon Harkins, Tom Hoge/J.J. Henry, Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax, Danny Lee/Sung Kang, Ollie Schniederjans/Sam Ryder, Harold Varner III/Tom Lovelady, Alex Cejka/Alex Prugh, Richy Werenski/Nicholas Lindheim;
Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk, Seamus Power/David Hearn, Martin Laird/Nick Taylor, J.T. Poston/Stephan Jaeger, Harris English/Johnson Wagner, Joaquin Niemann/Dylan Frittelli, Freddie Jacobson/Chad Campbell, K.J. Choi/David Lingmerth, Colt Knost/Boo Weekley, Denny McCarthy/Roberto Diaz, Wyndham Clark/Ben Crane, Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Matt Every, Scott Langley/Jonathan Byrd, Carlos Ortiz/Sebastian Munoz, Peter Malnati/Billy Hurley III, Julian Etulain/Andres Romero, Chase Wright/Derek Fathauer, Anders Albertson/Seth Reeves, Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale, Cameron Davis/Kyle Jones.
Source: PGA Tour/Zurich Classic