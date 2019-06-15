As the USA prepares for its second World Cup game on Sunday, I’m still struggling to make sense of their historic first. I’ve been going to professional soccer matches for more than four decades. I’ve never experienced anything like their 13-0 demolition of Thailand I watched in sleepy Reims, the capital of France’s Champagne region. It was surreal.
In 1977, I saw the great Holland men’s team who reached successive World Cup championship matches in 1974 and 1978, squeak out a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in a tournament qualifier. I could never have imagined that 42 years later, I’d be at a match that outscored some NFL contests I’ve attended.
I have been to hundreds of games all over the globe. This was the first time I had to keep checking the scoreboard because I was losing track of the number of goals raining in. Will the utter destruction of their opponents in the sport’s most prestigious competition ultimately be good or bad for the Americans?
The States looked ominous, and it sent a powerful message to their title challengers. Confidence in the camp will be stratospheric. Yet as any coach in any sport will tell you, an easy win can be counterproductive. It can create complacency and lead to a lack of focus.
On Tuesday, I wrote that I thought the U.S. looked sluggish and sloppy in some pre-tournament exhibitions. The step up in tempo right from the kickoff was the first thing I noticed as I sat in the Stade Auguste-Delaune stadium.
Straight away they fizzed the ball around with crisp, clean passing, zipping it between the lines of defense and offense. They dominated possession and attacked relentlessly, ruthlessly exploiting and punishing every Thai mistake.
With the score at 8-0, the ball went out of bounds near the USA’s bench. A member of the coaching staff jumped up, immediately threw it back, and urged the player to take the throw-in quickly. In contrast, if the same situation had occurred in the men’s competition, the emphasis would have been on easing off the gas and preserving energy for the rest of the tournament.
The Americans laid down an impressive marker, but we have to realize how out of their depth the Asians were. They were swamped from the off, their goalkeeper the smallest I’ve ever seen at an adult level. Physically and mentally they were crushed by the U. S. juggernaut, and even the most fervent Stars and Stripes follower in the venue must have sympathized with them.
After the final whistle they gathered in the center of the field, some in tears, and walked around while waving to the spectators. The incredible reception they received was heartwarming considering the humiliation they had just suffered.
It was an overwhelmingly American crowd, with a smattering of locals, and a small noisy cluster of Thais. I’ve watched the males play all over the planet, but this was only my second women’s professional contest after the States vs. China exhibition at the Superdome in December 2015. The level of empathy and the lack of enmity was a refreshing change from the male version of the sport.
John and Tamara Ford traveled to Reims from New Orleans with their daughter, Elicia, who was celebrating her 34th birthday that day. The three of them flew to Mexico City two years ago to see the men’s national team in the iconic Azteca Stadium, when they secured a famous 1-1 tie in World Cup qualifying against the hosts.
Elicia, a lawyer who lives in the French Quarter, said, “It was a fabulous experience, and to be present at the match in which the USA went into the record books made it a birthday I’ll never forget.
“But it was a total mismatch and I know there will be much tougher contests ahead for us. Ultimately it’s just one win, and there is still a long way to go if we are to be crowned back-to-back World Cup champions.”
Chile are next up for the States on Sunday. The South Americans are officially the weakest country in the group, and they lost their opener against Sweden in a weather-interrupted contest on the same day as the USA’s blowout. After bulldozing the third seeds, should we expect the U.S. to rack up 15 or 20 goals against the team which are 38 places below them in the world rankings?
No, although the Americans are capable of rattling in four or five. But I watched Chile against the powerful and experienced Swedes, and they will be better organized and provide a much tougher proposition.
I think it will be a routine and comfortable USA victory, but there will be no repeat of the champagne stroll.