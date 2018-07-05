And still it goes on. Another World Cup round packed with drama and excitement.
Three more heavyweights crashed out leaving a lopsided, drunken bracket. One of the four teams in the bottom half will be in the final though only one of them is a previous winner, while in the other half, there are three former champions who share eight titles.
Of the six tournament favorites, only two remain. The thrills, spills and shocks continue to pester and delight the global audience like relentless but welcome cold callers.
One scoreless tie in 56 games. How many more surprises does this competition hold?
The second stage was book-ended by two fantastic contests that were compelling for different reasons. It kicked off with a thriller, France defeating Argentina 4-3 in a see-saw match that saw the lead switch hands three times.
Their reward is a showdown with the other South American two-time winner, Uruguay, in the mouth-watering clash that opens the quarterfinal play Friday.
Les Bleus impressed in the last 16. Last month we highlighted Kylian Mbappe as a player to watch and he didn’t disappoint in a man-of-the-match performance, scoring twice in four minutes.
The French have greater depth and I think they will squeak through, but Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was on fire against Portugal with a double of his own. With a young and energetic midfield supplying his ammunition, this could be the game of the tournament so far.
Four hours later, perhaps the greatest collection of individual talent we will see in one match takes to the field for Brazil against Belgium. The Brazilians eased past Mexico, but the Belgians’ passage to the final eight was anything but straightforward.
Japan was deservedly beating Belguim 2-0 with just 20 minutes left, then the Red Devils mounted a late charge to draw level before snatching a winner with seconds to go — the first country to come from two goals down to win a knockout contest in normal time for 52 years.
I can see them riding that last-minute momentum, and the giant-killing to continue with the Europeans upsetting the South American apple cart.
Talking of upsets, the Russians knocking out Spain was the biggest single shock of the competition (aside from holders Germany’s early elimination), and Sunday they face Croatia.
The Croats won a tough group, but the burden of expectation seemed to weigh heavily on them last time out. Their quick, incisive passing evaporated and the attacking, swashbuckling soccer that had been so effective disappeared.
Luka Modric, a playmaker we featured before the competition as one to watch, was brilliant in the first three games, but he was anonymous against Denmark and missed a penalty that would have won it in normal time. He joined Messi and Ronaldo as superb players to have failed to score from 12 yards in the last couple of weeks.
As a neutral, the best thing would be for the Croats to score early so the Russians are forced out of their defensive shell. Potentially it could be dour and drab with only occasional tentative attacks, let’s hope Croatia regains its attacking confidence and swagger. A place in the last four is there.
The other quarterfinal is also an all-European clash as Sweden take on England. The Three Lions battle with Colombia was captivating, though not because of the quality of the soccer. It was a throwback to the 70s: the South Americans needling the English and disrupting their flow; scuffing up the penalty mark before Harry Kane took the spot kick; their coaching staff barging into opponents at half-time; the players contesting every refereeing decision.
But England rose above it to win a penalty shootout for the first time in the tournament. The victory will give it belief it can reach the semifinals for only the second time outside of its own country. The Swedes are organized and effective, but if the English can avoid choking this time around, they have enough to march on.
We are down to eight nations playing four matches in two days in a fight for one trophy. Based on what has happened in this World Cup so far, anything can happen.
Stephen Rea is a freelance writer and the author of the new book "World Cup Fever." He is originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, but has lived in New Orleans since 2004 and wrote the Hurricane Katrina memoir, "Finn McCool's Football Club."