A lot of has changed since I probably wrote this in this space, but for years if you had a win in the State Youth Match Games, you had something that was very impressive on your bowling resume’.
While there are several other tournaments in and out of the state that probably have more traction these days, a win in this tournament is still pretty impressive. To win, you have to bowl well to qualify and then come right back the next morning and bowl just as good or even better to bring the title home in head-to-head matches.
The 57th renewal of the event also marked a returned to tournament hosting for Petro Bowl in Lake Charles which was heavily destroy in Hurricane Laura.
Preston West was the one who put together two good days to win the boys classic division. West had a big high school season, setting a state record average for Dutchtown. West posted 1,730 in seven games on the final day to top high school teammate Ryan Beam, who finished at 1,614.
Sydney Lee, who bowls at Premier, won the girls classic division with a seven-game total of 1,463. Jordan Wingerter of St. Joseph’s Academy finished second.
Maverick Dufrene and Addison Kirby won the regular divisions in the tournament.
BR Singles This Weekend
It’s August and that means it is Sue Braud BR Singles time and it will be held Saturday and Sunday at All-Star Lanes. Qualifying is on Saturday with the semifinals Sunday morning followed by the 32-player single elimination bracket.
This long running tournament will celebrate its first anniversary at All-Star after moving down Airline Highway from Circle Bowl after the house closed at the start of April.
While the entries haven’t quite hit their stride like they did at Circle, this tournament still proves to be quite a challenge and offers a nice payday for those bowlers who have it going on a weekend, and over the years that has proven to be high average bowlers, those with high handicaps, males and females.
Capitol City Strikeout Is Back
For the ninth time and for the first time since 2019, the Labor Day Weekend Capitol City Strikeout is back at All-Star in Baton Rouge with this year a guaranteed $500 in scholarship in each division. Two four-game qualifying blocks on Sept. 3 with different sport shots to test the bowlers and then a double-elimination final in all divisions on Sept. 4.
This tournament was really going well when it had to postpone in both 2020 and 2021 and its great to see Phil Godley and the lanes bring this one back again. Entry blanks are on the La. Youth Bowling Facebook site and at the bowling center.
NOLA Bowling
NOLA Bowling had what it called a singles major event this weekend at AMF All-Star in Kenner and there was some pretty good bowling along the way as bowlers rolled five games on Saturday to get to a 16-player second round of qualifying on Sunday before the five-player stepladder finals.
Adam Atkins topped qualifying with a +306 off a 200-par score. Juan Coston at +270 was second and Justin Veitch third at +245. It was Veitch who moved to the top position entering the stepladder after games of 279-279-269-279-299. Coston was second. Perry Giambrone, David Morgan and Atkins completed the stepladder. It was Coston and Veitch in the final match with Coston winning, 238-202.
Teen Masters
Some Louisiana bowlers took part in the Teen Masters event in Detroit recently and two made it past the first qualifying cut. Jayden Hauck, who will attend Southern this year, finished 11th overall with a 184.13 average. Joshua Green, who attended Liberty this past year, ended up in eighth place, advancing to match play and finishing with a 6-6 record. He averaged 208.58 for 36 games.
This is a most unique event in which every bowler must use the same specified one bowling ball. I would love to see a few people I know have to figure that out these days.
Finally, the final PWBA tournament of the season is decided tonight at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Back with you on Aug. 23. Until then good luck and good bowling.