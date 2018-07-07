The search for where to build a new, accessible family home for paralyzed former Southern University receiver Devon Gales ended with a surprise gift.

After they settled on a lot in Georgia's Gwinnett County, former Bulldogs linebacker Whit Marshall offered to donate the one-acre lot where they'll build the home, according to a report from The Macon Telegraph.

Marshall, who played for Georgia from 1992-'95 and is now CEO of Paran Homes, manages Traditions of Braselton where the lot is located.

“We are a Georgia family and feel privileged to play a small role in helping this project become a reality,” Marshall said to the Macon Telegraph. “Devon and his family have been through a lot over the last two years and continue to persevere and keep such a positive attitude under these difficult circumstances. They deserve to be together.”

Gales has been in Georgia continuing his rehabilitation from a devastating spinal cord injury suffered during a game against Georgia in 2015.

He has spent the majority of his time rehabilitating at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, where he lives with his stepmother, Tish, and his sister, Teah.

Georgia has adopted Gales as an honorary "Dawg" and the new home is part of a campaign that aimed at raising $500,000 to build the Gales family a new, accessible home, a drive it calls “Build a Dawg a House.” The campaign has raised $250,000 to date, which organizers believe is enough to get the job done.

The home still requires a designer to make the desired accessibility a reality. The initial plan includes two master bedrooms on the main level for Devon and his parents according to the Telegraph, as well as two bedrooms on an upper level for his siblings and a rehabilitation room for in-home workouts.

Gales has made significant progress in his recovery in the past year, even posting a video of him walking with support in May. The twee was captioned "Im on the way!!"

For the full report from the Macon Telegraph, click here.