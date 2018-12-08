For most of the Louisiana Champions Day Turf Stakes, Magic Vow, a 4-year-old gelding, was no where to be seen.
Then, he emerged at the top of the stretch. Shortly after that, he was all alone.
Magic Vow pulled away to a four-length victory Saturday at the Fair Grounds in the second-biggest race on a day featuring Louisiana-bred racehorses.
Theoryinpractice, who spent much of the race off the pace in third place before moving up to second at the top of the stretch, was second. Battle At Sea, a 3-year-old colt who was the leader out of the gate to the top of the stretch, finished third, and Morning Mischief, was fourth.
The race was moved from the turf to the main track due to the all-day rain that made the grass unraceable.
“He's a tremendous turf horse, and you take a chance when you put him on the dirt, but he proved himself today,” said Tyron Benoit, who only has been training Magic Vow since the Fair Grounds meet began in mid-November. It was Benoit's first win at the track and his first stakes win.
Benoit said Graham's handling of the horse was the key to the victory. “I let him call the shots. He knew what he was sitting on, and I left it up to him,” Benoit said.
Deftly navigating the sloppy track and finding the medium between keeping Magic Vow safe and competing to win, Graham said Magic Vow never turned on his speed.
“He took over at about the eighth pole, but he was only doing a little bit when he got there,” Graham said. “He wasn't giving me everything he had. Even when he made the lead, he still wasn't giving me everything that he had. I had a good trip, I saved all the ground around the second turn. We came to the outside down the lane, and we finished off.”
“He's shown he can run on turf and dirt. He shows up every time he runs. A like the horse; he tries. That's all you can ask for.”
Benoit said Magic Vow likely will run in the Bradley Stakes on the turf on Jan. 19 on Road to the Derby Day at the Fair Grounds.
Champions Day Ladies
Remember Daisy wasted little time getting to the front of the 1 1/16-mile race. And, once there, she never gave up the lead.
Like the Champions Day Turf race, the Ladies Turf was moved to the dirt track due to rain that made the grass turf unraceable. Trainer Gary Scherer said he was not surprised Remember Daisy did so well in sloppy conditions.
“Her pedigree — her mother (Very Speightstown) loved the slop,” Scherer said. “And Remember Daisy trains in it extremely well. And if you watch her train, she trains like she runs. She's just all out.”
Hyper Piper finished second, with Pacific Pink third and Savvy Shipman fourth. Pacific Pink, the 6-1 third favorite behind Viva Vegas (5-2) and Remember Daisy (3-1), was considered the filly to watch once the race was switched to the dirt.
However, jockey Mitchell Murrill got Remember Daisy to the lead by the first turn, and all the others chased the rest of the way.
“With today being a little sloppy, she didn't break (from the starting gate) as well as I wanted her to, but she was able to get tht nice easy lead without getting stressed and pressed too much,” Murrill said. “It was kind of iffy, a little risky move to make. You don't want to use your horse up too soon, but she was able to overcome it.
“She's that calibre of horse. She likes to be on the front end and finish up running.”
Scherer said he didn't know what's next for Remember Daisy.
“The Pago Hop Stakes (on Dec. 29 at the Fair Grounds) is too close, maybe,” he maid. “Another turf race against open (competition). If not, probably the Champions Day at Delta Downs (in February) right now.”