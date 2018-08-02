Hub Arkush: Despite mostly sloppy play from backups, three Bears stand out

CANTON, Ohio — It’s really hard to dig too deep on what the Bears did or didn’t do in their 17-16 exhibition loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame game Thursday night without some definitive clarity on what exactly they hoped to accomplish.
We get why players like Mitch Trubisky, Jordan Howard, Allen Robinson, Kyle Long, Akiem Hicks, Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara and a number of the other starters never saw the field. There was far more to lose by risking injuries than there was to gain this early in the preseason.
But wouldn’t it have made sense to see what Kevin White, who appears to be completely healthy in Bourbonnais, could do at full speed in game conditions?
Seventh-round pick Javon Wims played the whole game — and played well — but second-rounder Anthony Miller, who has appeared close to 100 percent healthy in camp, didn’t get a snap.
Adrian Amos and Jonathan Bullard are new starters as much by default as by deed, and you would have thought a series or two might have been worth the investment.
None of this is worrisome, and there is plenty of time left in the preseason for those players and others to earn their bones.
But since they weren’t there tonight, we have to be really careful about reading too much into what we saw from a bunch of Bears whose best hope is the practice squad playing against a bunch of Ravens who are unlikely to play in the league, either.
Still, two players made themselves a story for at least the next week or two if not longer, and a few others forced us to start watching them more closely in Bourbonnais.
The biggest question surrounding the Bears' defense this year is where they will find enough pass rush, and outside linebacker Isaiah Irving showed up early and often in Canton.
Irving, another one of Ryan Pace’s former undrafted rookie free-agent finds, was signed last year, axed in the final cut, added to the practice squad and then activated in early October. In seven games. Irving flashed occasionally before injuring a knee in late November and finishing the season on I.R.
At 6-3 and 256 pounds, he has great natural size to be an edge-bending, 3-4 pass rusher and he showed a great get-off vs. the Ravens, notching one sack, having a second nullified by his own offsides and also making a tackle for loss.
The Bears will carry at least four OLBs, and Leonard Floyd and Sam Acho are the only two assured of spots.
Irving and rookie Kylie Fitts — who also notched his first NFL sack on an impressive speed rush — appear to be the front-runners right now in a competition with Aaron Lynch, who has yet to practice because of a hamstring injury.
The other player to impress as much as Irving was Wims, whose best hope appeared to be the practice squad before Thursday night.
Wims has great size (6-4, 215), a nice wingspan and great athleticism, but he had appeared to be competing for a spot on the practice squad until now.
However, Wims appeared to run crisp routes vs. Baltimore, displayed excellent hands and took over the Bears passing game in the second half to total 7 catches for 89 yards.
With Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Miller and White locked in, can Wims make enough of a contribution on special teams to replace Josh Bellamy, or will the Bears carry six wideouts and choose Wims over Bennie Fowler, who struggled in his Bears debut?
The Georgia product earned a closer look over the next few weeks.
The only other thing that really stood out was the Bears' total of eight sacks on the evening, with Roy Robertson-Harris, who may still push Bullard, notching one as well.
In addition to the ongoing Roquan Smith holdout and the decision to sit Miller, James Daniels' bruised shoulder apparently wasn’t worth risking. But as he tries to transition back to guard from two years at center at Iowa, he certainly could have used some reps.
