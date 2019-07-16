Visitation is set for Friday and funeral services Saturday for longtime Ruston Daily Leader executive sports editor O.K. “Buddy” Davis, who died last week at 72.
Davis chronicled sports in his native Lincoln Parish for more than 50 years, the last six after suffering a stroke which left him largely confined to his room in the Princeton Place Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he died Saturday in his sleep.
“Buddy just finally ran out of gas,” said close friend Teddy Allen, a columnist for the Shreveport Times and Louisiana Tech football radio analyst. “Right up to the end, though, he was entertaining visitors.
“He loved having them come by and loved talking sports with everyone.”
Davis, who began his writing career in the 1960s while still a student Ruston High, helped put Louisiana Tech and Grambling sports on the map.
Buthe also covered high school sports with a passion. For much of his career, he was a one-man sports staff.
There is no precise byline count for Davis, whose production slowed following his stroke, which left him partially paralyzed. But he never officially retired, continuing to write his weekly column along with numerous blogs, Facebook postings and tweets.
“All across the state, especially in northern Louisiana and Lincoln Parish, thousands of people have pieces of Buddy’s stories in their scrapbooks, in their wallets or displayed with magnets on their refrigerators,” Allen said. “Buddy has admirers like Fort Knox has gold bars.”
Among them was former Louisiana Tech women’s basketball coach Leon Barmore. Davis was an early champion of the Lady Techsters and their rise to national prominence.
“There is no question that as athletes and coaches, (we) owe Buddy so much because he made us all look a lot better than we really were,” Barmore said. “He promoted all of us, and Louisiana Tech and Grambling owe him a lot.
“Buddy was the most positive sportswriter I’ve ever been around, which I really appreciated. And this guy covered everything, from an 8-year-old Little League game on up.”
Davis received many honors in his career, including election to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
He was a member of the Hall of Fame selection committee and took pride in the large number of Lincoln Parish athletes he helped get into the hall.
Davis also was named Mr. Louisiana Basketball by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches in 2010, Louisiana Tech’s College of Liberal Arts Alumnus of the Year in 2013 and the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame the same year.
The Football Writers Association presented Davis with its Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2017 the media section of the Louisiana Tech press box was named him for Davis.
“Buddy was legendary for his ability to turn a phrase and bring readers closer to the action on the field or court,” Louisiana Tech president Les Guice said. “He is a forever, loyal Bulldog.”
Davis also had a close relationship with legendary Grambling football coach Eddie Robinson, who served as a pallbearer at the funeral of both of Davis’ parents, once cancelling another engagement to do so.
“Here was the winningest coach of all time who had been around all of these famous people,” Davis said when Robinson died in 2007. “But he never thought as much of them as he did Ol' Buddy. Amazing.”
Visitation for Davis will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Owens Memorial Funeral Home in Ruston. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Presbyterian Church of Ruston.
To honor Davis, Louisiana Tech has established the O.K. “Buddy” Davis Endowed Scholarship to said student-athletes at the school.
Donations can be made through the Louisiana Tech Foundation.