A Baton Rouge athlete and former University High football player was one of two people wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the university’s football team.
U-High coach Andy Martin confirmed former U-High running back Mike Hollins was one of the injured players.
Hollins had one successful surgery Monday morning and will have another this afternoon, Martin said. They are hopeful he will make a full recovery.
Hollins helped make University one of Louisiana's most dominant teams of the decade, winning state championships in 2017 and '18. He was named MVP of the '18 state championship game after rushing for four touchdowns against St. Thomas More.
A junior at Virginia, he has 540 career yards rushing and 197 yards receiving. He had 200 yards rushing and receiving over Virginia's past three game, including Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Virginia authorities say the shooting happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.
One injured student was in critical condition, according to University President Jim Ryan.
Suspected gunman in custody
The suspect in the Sunday night shooting was taken into custody Monday, more than 13 hours after the shooting. He has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
University police chief Timothy Longo Sr. said police obtained arrest warrants for Jones charging him with three counts of murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The shooting touched off an intense manhunt, with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus. Students stayed in place for more than 12 hours until the order was lifted late Monday morning.