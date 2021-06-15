Editor's note: This is the second in a series of stories on the 2020 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 26 in Natchitoches.

What does it take to kick off a high school football dynasty?

For Louisiana coaching legend Mackie Freeze, the answer was a $300 budget, an assortment of hand-me-down equipment and a special brand of tough love that molded the willing into warriors.

“I taught them about intestinal fortitude and the will to win,” the former Richwood High School coach said. “That old never-say-die attitude is what you have to teach kids. You teach them if anybody can do it, you can, too, if you try hard enough. Don’t give up … ever.”

Now, more than a half-century after coaching his last game in 1967, Freeze has been voted to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Freeze, who becomes the oldest living person inducted at the age of 94, will enter the hall June 24-26 during the 2020 induction celebration that was postponed last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Better late than never,” Freeze said.

The late Mary Frances Goins hired the former Grambling baseball star to start an athletics program at the old Terzia High School south of Monroe in 1954.

Principal Goins challenged Freeze to mold something that would enhance the student experience.

He was tasked to perform with a tiny budget, but a grassroots effort brought donated shoulder pads, shoes, pants and jerseys from area high schools and the local college program.

“We had some good people around and they knew what was going on when I got there,” Freeze said. “There were some people around Richwood who were working around town and they started talking. They knew these coaches.

“When they found I was having problems, the coach at West Monroe sent for me. The coach at Neville and the coach at Northeast (now UL-Monroe) sent for me. When I got through, I had enough to play the whole year.”

The school at Terzia burned in 1960, forcing the move to the new Richwood High. But Freeze was up to any challenge; he molded the hardscrabble young men he found in abundance at Richwood and delivered more than Goins or anyone else could have expected.

Over the next 13 years, Freeze produced a 116-23 record (83.4% winning percentage) and fielded teams that won 56 games in a row while claiming four consecutive state titles from 1961-64. More than 65 of Freeze’s former players earned college scholarships and 11 were drafted or signed professional football contracts. Freeze never had a losing season.

“I had a bunch of extraordinarily good people,” Freeze said. “Really and truly, I had some boys who were smart kids. Most of them were honor roll students. I had a quarterback who was the valedictorian. You can’t beat stuff like that.”

Freeze molded winners and pioneers like running back Joe Profit, who became the first Black football player at a predominantly White college in Louisiana when he enrolled at Northeast Louisiana State College in 1967.

“Coach Freeze taught us not to complain,” Profit said. “We used to get hand-me down uniforms. Coach said we’d take these and win with them. He was so grateful that we were able to get them, because we couldn’t afford to buy any uniforms. He taught us humility.”

Abe Pierce III, one of Freeze’s assistant coaches, went on to become the first Black mayor of Monroe.

Today, the Freeze legacy endures as the Richwood football stadium is named in his honor.

Still viewed as a mentor and a respected community leader, Freeze groomed players and students who continued to succeed when they left his program.

“He pulled the most out of us,” said Perry Thomas, who played quarterback for Freeze from 1964-67. “He made us feel like we were super men.”