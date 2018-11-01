HAMMOND — Statistics often give a good indication of a football team’s performance. Sometimes they also look like an anomaly.
Count McNeese State among the latter.
When Southeastern Louisiana (3-6, 3-4) hosts the Cowboys (6-2, 5-1) in the home finale at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, it will face a visitor last in the Southland Conference in offense but first in defense. It somehow adds up to the league’s top team, ranked No. 12 in the FCS coaches poll and No. 11 in the STATS rankings.
How have they done it?
“They’re winning those one-possession games and are beating the people they need to beat,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said.
Bingo. Of their six wins, four have been by seven or fewer points and another by 10. They win the old-fashioned way with defense and a running game. McNeese is allowing only 342.8 yards per game, including 95.5 rushing. On offense, the Cowboys are the only SLC team averaging less than 300 yards per game at 298.8. The next closest is 42 yards per game better.
“On defense, they are a swarming, athletic, physical group up front,” Scelfo said. “They are first or second in just about every defensive category. They’ll shorten the game by running the football and attack on defense.
“They are a team of execution, not of innovation. They do things well on a consistent basis which allows them to win year in and year out. They should have been a playoff team last year and will probably be a playoff team this year.”
Most of SLU’s games this season can be gauged as scoring battles with the Lions averaging 28.7 points per game and opponents average 35.4. This week, they’ll have to match defense and running games to try and pull the upset, which would hand their first-year coach his first signature victory.
Scelfo said his team, particularly on offense, has shown better toughness of late. The offensive line, led by transfer tackle Pat Allen, has created more room for the running game to prosper. The Lions have averaged 162 yards rushing in their past four games using a rotation of Darren Johnson, Devonte Williams and Julius Maracalin.
The Lions have relied less and less on quarterback Chason Virgil, who increased his SLC interceptions lead to 12 with two last week. He’s the league’s second leading passer with 297.7 yards per game.
Defensively, the Lions will have to contend with an unknown quantity in quarterback Colby Orgeron, son of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. Colby Orgeron made his first career start last week and completed 13 of 21 passes for 135 yards and ran 13 times for 33 yards, minus sacks. Although his numbers aren’t impressive, his running ability creates an extra issue for the Lions.
“The other guy (James Tabary) was more of a pocket guy, Orgeron more of an athletic guy,” Scelfo said. “He runs around and can create problems with his feet. We’ve had some problems with quarterbacks like that this year, especially on third down.”
Scelfo is also hoping pride factors in for the Lions, who will have 22 seniors making their final home appearance. With no shot at a winning record and two games left — SLU has an open date next week before closing the season at Nicholls State on Thursday, Nov. 15 — a strong finish to help the momentum for his second season.
“They’re going to have to bring it if they want to win this week at our field because we’re going to play hard,” Scelfo said.