During the 2018 football season, Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Chason Virgil was part wallflower, part fugitive.
After transferring from Fresno State and stepping into the starting job in coach Frank Scelfo’s first season, Virgil was caught up in the dynamics of transitioning to a new coach’s way of thinking.
Rather than assert himself in a leadership role, Virgil watched and waited. He experienced some early successes, but by the end of the season, he was running for his life while taking snaps behind a porous offensive line dealing with some key injuries.
Now that Scelfo has rooted out the negative elements and placed his personal stamp on the program, Virgil is prospering and leading. He’s one of the main reasons Scelfo sees a lot of promise in his second Lions team as it prepares to open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Jacksonville State.
“When you come into a new situation, you have to feel your way through,” said Virgil, who passed for 2,893 yards and 19 touchdowns in two seasons at Fresno. “Sometimes that can be a bad thing. I was trying not to step on toes, get to know everybody. We were still coming together at midseason. I should have stepped forward and taken control of the ship, but it was something I had to learn. I didn’t want to make the same mistake again.”
Scelfo is more than convinced Virgil has learned his lesson well. Not only has he stepped forward, but he’s grabbed the reins of an experienced offense and the team in general. Just as the Lions have adopted Scelfo’s personality, Virgil’s is present also.
“Chason has done a good job of taking this football team and making it his own,” Scelfo said. “He came in with me at the same time. He sat back a little bit, and I wanted him to move forward. He was kind of outnumbered. He believed in the team concept and what we were trying to get done. Now he’s in the majority, and he’s able to take control of the locker room and move us forward.”
Players echo Scelfo’s sentiment. Virgil has “invoked his leadership” and it’s resulted in a better player connecting better with all of his teammates, offense and defense.
“Chason … (is) trusting us a lot more,” wide receiver C.J. Turner said. “Last year, we weren’t on the same page, but (now) the trust is there. You can see it every day, every practice.”
“He’s more confident in every way," said wide receiver Austin Mitchell. "He didn’t have too much time in the pocket last year. He was often in panic mode. In fall camp he seemed comfortable and put the ball on the money every time.”
Virgil knew part of a quarterback’s job is to lead off the field as much as on it. His success arc matched that of the team’s last year. He threw two TD passes in five consecutive games in a midseason stretch. But without much of a running game and the line struggling, he faded to eighth in passing efficiency despite leading the league in yards passing (3,034).
His 59.5 completion percentage (248 for 417) was solid, and he threw 17 touchdown passes, but his 13 interceptions tied for most in the league and he had issues fumbling. The Lions allowed 31 sacks, which wore on Virgil as the season commenced.
Virgil has set about addressing his issues by getting stronger and diving into the playbook. Offensive coordinator Greg Stevens says accuracy is his strength and he’s improved it.
“He got a little gun shy at times last year,” offensive coordinator Greg Stevens. “He’s got to do a better job of taking care of the football and he’s done that in camp. He’s really improved his footwork and been more consistent which helps his accuracy. He’s been in the weight room and is in better shape.”
Knowing the system has helped, too. The Lions were a triple option running team under previous coach Ron Roberts and were essentially starting from scratch offensively when Scelfo took the reins. Virgil is surrounded by familiar faces now, including five of his top six receivers and an offensive line with much more playing experience.
“We’re not learning the system this year; we’re understanding why we’re doing what we do offensively,” Virgil said. “That helps all of us get better.
“Sometimes last year I was holding the ball too long, causing sacks and strip fumbles. It’s growth and maturity. You look at film and learn from it.”
Virgil is one of the main reasons Scelfo feels so good about this season's Lions team. Having an experienced quarterback is creates more efficiency and flow to the offense as an extension of the coaching staff on the field.
“It’s always great to have in your pocket a returning quarterback who is hard-nosed, tough and strong, wants to do things the right way and completely unselfish,” Scelfo said. “He’s put his personality on this team.”