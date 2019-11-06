Southeastern Louisiana cornerback Ferlando Jordan isn’t just in the right place at the right time, he makes the right play.
Jordan, a redshirt sophomore in his second season as a starter, has upped his game in recent weeks after a midseason slump. In last week’s 47-30 victory against Stephen F. Austin, he broke the game open with 65-yard interception return.
Three times this season the sophomore from Atlanta, Ga., has intercepted a pass and returned the ball for a touchdown. If that doesn’t sound like much, he’s now the school record holder for pick sixes in a season.
Jordan is going to be a key component for the Lions when they visit Southland Conference leader Central Arkansas Saturday for a 3 p.m. game Saturday.
SLU, which is in a three-way tie for second place, is facing the league’s top passing offense, led by quarterback Breylin Smith, who is averaging 342 yards passing per game.
“Hats off to him,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said of Jordan. “You have to put yourself in position to make a play but then you have to make the play. He’s doing that; it’s fun to watch. You can see him maturing and growing. That was just instincts.”
The previous week against Houston Baptist, Jordan took one 97 yards for a score and in the season opener he helped the Lions score a huge upset against No. 6 Jacksonville State with another 65-yard return.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to put my team on my back and score points,” said Jordan, who tied for fourth in the league with three interceptions. “I’m excited but I can play better. We (secondary) have given up too many yards and points.”
Last week’s pick was a good example of Jordan’s improvement. SFA had been having success with a quick screen to the wide receiver, but Jordan sniffed this one out.
“You could see a couple of plays before they ran that play,” Jordan said. “I saw it coming. I was reading the quarterback’s cadence. I was making like I was blitzing, but it’s a zone play, so I ran to the No. 1 receiver. I bobbled it, but there was nobody between me and the end zone.”
Jordan usually starts at cornerback but had been moved to the star (nickel) position when teammate Xavier Lewis left the game with an injury. He had three interceptions in 11 starts last year and has always shown an ability for the big plays. In his sophomore season at May High School, he had 10 interceptions and returned six for TDs.
“He’s a redshirt sophomore but plays like he’s been here five years,” SLU defensive back Tre Spann said. “He’s smart and athletic and he’s a leader. He has the energy to cover anybody on the field. He’s one of the best DBs in the conference. He has a knack. He just goes and gets it.”
Jordan started fast with a solid effort through the Lions first five games, but got down on himself after allowing a game winning TD pass in a loss to McNeese State. Jordan admitted he was “loafing” at times during games but says that’s in the past.
“You could see it on film, I was lackadaisical,” he said. “After the McNeese game I learned my lesson to always stay focused and locked in.
“(Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry) is really hands on and aggressive. He sat me down and asked me “Is this what I really want to do?’ He gave it to me good, and I took it to heart. After that I’ve been locked in. I never want to have that feeling again that I let my team down or gave up. That was the worst feeling.”
Jordan gets no complaints from the head man. Two weeks before, Scelfo was lamenting the Lions position in SLC turnover margin, tied for last with a minus 10. Jordan has helped to answer the call.
“He’s an instinctive player,” Scelfo said. “He’s not the most gifted. But he practices well, studies the game plan and his opponent. Other guys have had opportunities to make plays and didn’t.”
Jordan says it isn’t just him. The whole secondary has taken a different view of their plan and improved. Lewis had a pick in last week’s game and the Lions forced two fumbles.
“We’re starting to get it together back there,” Jordan said. “Everybody is communicating. We were doing it in the beginning of the season, but we weren’t as vocal as we are now. That’s why we’re playing better and getting more picks.”