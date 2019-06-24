It is expected that United States Open conditions are going to be difficult, even in the sport of bowling.
The women’s U.S. Open Sunday night in Las Vegas proved that point and then some.
With bowlers calling it the most difficult week of bowling many had experienced, Danielle McEwan won her second major with clutch strikes in both the semifinal and championship matches to win a tournament where nine-spare was a good thing and multiple strings of strikes a luxury.
Once CBS Sports Network analyst Kelly Kulick showed the 42-foot oil pattern that she likened to the Empire State Building and she said that scores in the 180s would be good, it was obvious that this was going to be a grind it out affair.
Repeating shots wasn’t quite as good because sometimes the ball reaction and carrydown would turn a good shot one time into something less.
McEwan threw three strikes in the 10th to defeat last year’s Player of the Year Shannon O’Keefe, 229-225 and then threw the first two in the 10th and got count to defeat top seed Tannya Roumimper, 201-199, to claim the title.
It was another good women’s show which just seems lost sometimes on CBS Sports Network, but Dave Ryan and Kulick work so well together it’s a shame that more people can’t pick up the network compared to ESPN or what we’ve seen with FS1. But CBS Sports Network does give the PWBA a positive platform to showcase the women’s group and will again broadcast the elite series of events on Saturday afternoons in August.
Technical details
The United States Bowling Congress made a decision regarding oiling volume, determining the three-unit rule, required at the time oil is applied to a lane, no longer is applicable and will be upended.
The USBC Equipment Specifications and Certifications team’s research has shown advancements in technology, including how today’s bowling balls drastically alter any oil pattern applied to a lane surface, have made the rule obsolete.
Instituted by the American Bowling Congress in 1992, the three-unit rule states lane dressing could be applied in any amount and any distance, as long as there was a minimum of three units, and it became the only standard oil pattern regulation.
With the suspension of the three-unit rule, local associations no longer will be required to submit an annual Lane Dressing Inspection Report (LDIR) for its centers.
The research performed at the International Training and Research Center in Arlington showed lane patterns are drastically altered by the use of today’s bowling balls, and most patterns likely do not comply with the three-unit rule by the end of a league session.
Of course, that is a point I have made every time I have a bad night in league, right?
Also effective Aug. 1, 2020, drilled holes cannot exceed a diameter of 1 9/16 inches and a hole cannot have a depth of more than 4 1/2 inches. The specification includes holes in which removable devices are used, though the holes size specifically was set to allow all existing removable devises to remain.
Also, because any gripping hole that does not have the thumb or fingers inserted into it throughout the approach would be classified as a balance hole, which is not allowed as of Aug. 1, 2020, any secondary hole drilled inside of a gripping hole that is not intended for gripping purpose is not allowed, except for vent holes.
Those of you who understand this have 13 months to figure all this out for your bowling equipment. The main point is if you have a hole in the ball, a thumb or finger has to be in it when you throw the ball.
PBA summer tour
After all the success on Fox Sports this year, the PBA will conduct what may be a surprisingly lucrative summer tour with 10 events and seven titles that will be streamed live on FloBowling.
The summer swing which includes more than $100,000 in bonus prize money and other incentives gets under way this week in Lubbock, Texas (the second event there this year).
Included in the summer tour is the USBC Cup points competition that will give $40,000 to its top five with $20,000 to the leader. Also an inaugural FloBowling ATX Invite for eight players in Austin on Sept. 21 that will have $25,000 on top. Also the top eight will compete in the first pro bowling tournament ever in China, the PBA China Tiger Cup in November.
Honor roll notes
Sumner Taylor led things in the city at Circle Bowl with a 756 and a 289. Sarah Broussard continued her good bowling at All-Star with a 663 (246). Keondra Eaton led the youth bowlers with a 630 (268), while Steve McIntyre (731-265) and Patsy Dew (616-227) led the senior league bowlers.
We’ll hopefully have some final results from the state tournament and the tournament of champions when we join you again on July 9. Until then, good luck and good bowling.