ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 103-year-old Baton Rouge woman, already the world record holder for the 100-meter dash in her age group etched her name in the record books again Monday.
At the Senior Games, Julia “Hurricane’ Hawkins took gold in the 50-yard dash in the women’s 100 plus division, setting a world record at 46.07 seconds, according to KRQE.
The Senior Games said she is the oldest women to compete on an American track.
“I thought it would be neat to run at 100 and do the 100 yard dash,” Hawkins told KRQE, adding her favorite way to train is outside in her garden in Baton Rouge.