It was hot as blazes Friday morning at Lutcher High, where a hundred or so local boys were putting through their football paces on the scorching turf at the Dog Yard.
They were sweating. They were complaining about sweating. A couple gave up.
But Jarvis Landry was being cool.
The 2011 Lutcher graduate who became a big star at LSU and is now a big NFL star, went from station to station, making sure to spend equal time with each group going through each drill.
The heat didn’t seem to bother him a bit.
But he’s used to that being from Louisiana, spending his college years in Baton Rouge at LSU and the past four years as a wide receiver in Miami.
One of the first questions asked of him, though, was how is he going to handle the cold weather of Cleveland.
Landry signed a stunning five-year, $75 million contract — with $47 million guaranteed — with the Browns in April.
“It was snowing there in April,” Landry said. “As I was going through training camp and OTAs, I was calling my mom saying, ‘Can’t I skip this? Do I have to?’ ”
But then Landry cited the lessons he was given by former LSU offensive coordinator Cam Cameron.
“He told us we’ve got to be ready to play whatever the weather is, hot or cold," Landry said.
But before he heads back to the cooler temperatures in his new home, it was important for Landry to return to his old home in Lutcher, where a gaggle of friends and former coaches and teammates came out to say hello. More important was the group of future footballers who survived the two-hour boot camp.
Landry’s fourth annual Give Back camp provided hands-on instruction as well as a backpack full of school supplies to each camper. Landry also delivered a $5,000 scholarship to recent Lutcher graduate Madisen Duhe, who will attend LSU this fall majoring in biological sciences. She also received a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV donated by event sponsor TCL.
“It’s very important to me,” Landry said. “I know when I was that age, nobody was coming here to do that for us. I always told myself that, if I ever got the opportunity just to come back and give back, that was something I wanted to do.”
In Miami, Landry was pretty hot over three seasons, catching 400 passes for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016.
Last year with Jay Cutler as quarterback, Landry set the NFL record for most receptions through a receiver's first four seasons and finished with a league-high 112 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
After the season, the Dolphins put the franchise tag on Landry but then allowed him to seek a trade. He ended up in Cleveland, well paid as he hones up on the new playbook.
“A lot more time in the playbook,” he said. “It’s just different. When I came out of college and I went to Miami, I went to the same offensive system. Then after two years coach (Adam) Gace came in and we had to learn a new system but it was easier. Now going to Cleveland with a new offensive coordinator, it’s kind of tough but it’s a lot of studying.”
Joining Landry on the field Friday was current LSU starting quarterback hopeful, Lowell Narcisse, who comes from Lutcher’s biggest rival, St. James.
Narcisse said Landry has mentored him.
“We’re real good friends,” he said. “I call him all the time to talk to him about stuff.”
“I’ve been kind of watching from afar,” Landry said. “I saw that coach O brought in a whole new coaching staff from when I was there and coach Ensminger will be the offensive coordinator. I know he has a quarterback mentality. He wants to throw the ball a lot. I’m looking forward to receivers actually going off and not being considered DBU and seeing the quarterbacks actually have a chance to throw the ball and have some fun.”
Landry said he’s thrilled to be joining 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who will be learning from starter Tyrod Taylor for now.
“I love him, man,” Landry said of Mayfield. “He’s everything you see. He’s a confident quarterback that you want on the field, and he’s in a position to learn from another confident quarterback in Tyrod Taylor. He has an opportunity to grow, but he has all the tools.”
Now it’s all about just playing the game, Landry said, and enjoying his daughter, Joy, now 18 months.
“Now it’s about taking care of my body, and longevity,” he said. “Financially you have that security, now it’s about being able to play this game with a clear mind and really just having fun. I’m not changing who I am or how I play the game. I’m just enjoying the position God has placed me in.
“At the end of the day it’s football, Obviously the stigma of the Cleveland Browns going 0-16 is still around, but we’re going to change that.”