Maybe more than anyone else on the Georgia football team, sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm is sick of hearing about how the Bulldogs are going to have a hard time getting over losing to Alabama 35-28 in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
After all, the defeat knocked them from the CFP playoffs and into Tuesday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl against Texas. Plus, it denied the ‘Dogs revenge for last year’s overtime loss to the Tide in the national championship game.
So yeah, it still hurts.
But when asked about it Thursday upon Georgia’s arrival in New Orleans, Fromm had a short — but still polite — answer.
“That’s past us,” said Fromm, who threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns against the Crimson Tide, but couldn’t produce any fourth-quarter points. “We put it behind us that night and the following day though.
“We’re here now, and we can’t change anything except showing that we belonged in the final four.”
However, Fromm did acknowledge that it might be easier said than done.
“Yes it is,” he said. “We say ’We’ve put it behind us’ but what does that mean?
“It means you just go to back to work.”
Georgia coach Kirby Smart echoed Fromm’s opinion, but cautioned that that the Bulldogs (11-2), who are a 12½- point favorite against the Longhorns (9-4) must prove it on the field.
“We’re playing a team with a great tradition and that’s a really good football team right now,” he said. “We’re also in one of the best bowls in the country, one with an honored tradition, too.
“We wanted to be one of the top four teams in the country, but we didn’t control the parts we had to control to make the playoffs. So now, it’s up to us to play up to the standard we always seek to play to.”
Fields playing, Baker isn’t
Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields, a five-star recruit who has filed his paperwork to transfer after being unable to beat out Fromm, is still with the Bulldogs — for now.
“Justin has practiced with us throughout,” Smart said, adding that Fields will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback Tuesday. “He’s done a really good job of focusing on that.”
However, Jim Thorpe Award-winning cornerback Deandre Baker will sit out the game to avoid injury before his draft preparations, although he too came with the team to New Orleans.
“Deandre was very concerned about it and honest about it,” Smart said. “We support him in his decision, which was a tough one when you look at it.
“It was also important to him that he stay with the team. He wants to help the other corners.”
Baker, a senior, is ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the draft behind LSU’s Greedy Williams, who is skipping the Tigers’ appearance in the Fiesta Bowl.
Overachieving Longhorns
Considering that Texas was coming off a 7-6 season which followed three straight losing ones and began this year losing at Maryland, it’s not surprising that second-year Longhorns coach Tom Herman called his team, “overachievers,” before its regular-season finale against Kansas.
But, Herman said that doesn’t mean his team, which is coming off a 39-27 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game, is necessarily fighting an uphill battle against Georgia.
“When you say, “overachieve,” you imply that you’re equal,” he said. “What I meant was we are winning games on toughness, attitude and physicality.
“And so we know our best is good enough. But we also know that we do need to play our best to beat a formidable foe like Georgia.”
Rainy arrival
George Psilos and the rest of the 3rd Line Brass Band usually don’t have to stand in the rain to greet visitors to New Orleans.
But with both teams disembarking from the planes on the General Aviation tarmac of Louis Armstrong International Airport on Thursday instead of one of the terminals, it became necessary to the band to play “Saints,” while attired in ponchos and trying to avoid getting their instruments too wet.
“We don’t get rained out,” Psilos said. “The only thing that can beat us is being blown away.”
Actually, that would have been quite likely during the predawn hours Thursday when winds upwards of 50 mph caused widespread power outages and some damage in Kenner.
With heavy rain forecast for Thursday afternoon, there was concern that the arrivals of Texas and Georgia would be delayed and that the traditional tarmac greeting would have to be canceled.
But when the Longhorns landed at 12:45 p.m., a little behind schedule, no rain was falling. And when Georgia got in at 2:15 p.m., 45 minutes ahead of schedule, it was still fairly light.
That was a relief to Sugar Bowl chief operating officer Jeff Hundley.
“We were checking the weather all night, and it didn’t look that good,” he said. “It’s something we can’t control, but good weather certainly helps us put our best foot forward.”
More rain is forecast through Tuesday but it won’t affect practice.
Both teams are working out in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday and Saturday. With the Saints at home Sunday, Georgia is scheduled to practice at their indoor facility and Texas at Tulane. However, if necessary, the Longhorns can be shifted to the Saints facility as well.
Hundley has a bigger concern for the Fan Fest set for Sunday and Monday adjacent to Jax Brewery along with Monday’s parade and that evening’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
“New Orleans is a walking-distance town and mild weather in the winter,” he said. “We want everyone to enjoy themselves.”
But don’t worry about the 3rd Line Brass Brand.
“We’re the mailmen of brass bands,” Psilos said. “Neither rain, nor sleet nor snow is going to keep us from playing.”