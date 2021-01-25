It has been a most interesting January for high school bowling teams.
Trying to get a season started in a pandemic hasn’t been the easiest thing. But some moves have been made to hopefully give this thing a chance.
The season started later and will finish much later, going well into April to allow matches to be spread out, in some cases made up and get us to the playoffs. Some of those playoff rounds will have new locations including the team finals at Premier Lanes in Gonzales on April 26. The singles title will be determined on April 27 at its traditional home, All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
There has been much discussion about spectators for matches, and a lot of teams are live streaming their matches on social media. The final determination is that the bowling centers will make the decision on spectators based on their capacity limits as regulated by state and local dictates.
Some matches began Thursday and more were bowled Monday. The schedule for the entire season wasn’t finalized in the Baton Rouge area until late last week as Capital, Tara and Broadmoor had teams drop out because of the pandemic, and McKinley’s early matches have been delayed to a later date. Salmen and St. Augustine dropped out after the original schedule was made in the New Orleans region, causing the boys districts to shrink from three to two.
One has to wonder if the LHSAA will be implementing more guidelines after the coronavirus outbreak at a recent area wrestling event. Rules presently allow bowlers to remove their mask when they step on the approach, but after watching two nights of the PWBA finals and Sunday’s opening PBA telecast with all bowlers keeping masks on to bowl, it makes me wonder if some rethinking of that may be in order before this season gets too far down the road.
The hope is we get to a championship round and get to crown a champion come late April.
PWBA, PBA
It’s been a busy few days for both the women’s and men’s tours with the women bowling for three titles in a week (the Hall of Fame Classic stepladder is at 8 tonight on Bowl TV) and the PBA Players Championship telecasts, which began Sunday on FS1.
The West finals, won by Anthony Simonsen, will be followed the next four Sundays by the other regional finals on FS1. Check your listings for the time, and then the championship will be live on Fox on Feb. 21. The winner that day will receive $250,000.
A WRW clinic
A few little things were left over from our interview with Walter Ray Williams Jr., who did not cash in his Players Championship regional. Some thoughts on the clinic he put on here in Baton Rouge:
“I’ve done clinics where they would have 20, 30 or 40 people and the problem is you come in a room like this,” Williams said as we sat in the All-Star meeting room. “You say ‘You want to do this, you want to do this’ … and they get out there and do the exact same thing they were doing before because they don’t realize what they are doing. It’s not a bad thing, but when you are trying to modify their games so that their timing is a little better … which is a lot of what I do.
“Some of the better players … it’s just a matter of showing a few things that he hasn’t thought about yet. Things that they would eventually figure out and learn how to do, but it’s kind of like try this, try this kind of thing. Usually the timing is one of the biggest things I work on because I think that 80% of the bowlers out there kind of lack that whether they were self-taught or whatever. I think part of it is they want to have control so they are over muscling the ball with their arms instead of letting it swing … That’s where I work at that part.”
Spare notes
This weekend is the Jon Juneau Memorial Southern Scratch Masters event at a new location for the first time in its, hard to believe, 21-year history. The event is at Tangi Lanes in Hammond with a Friday sweeper at 3:30 p.m. and the qualifying rounds on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Saturday is also the first of three weekends of the Louisiana Women’s State Championship will begin at Circle Bowl. The event will bowl this weekend, Feb. 6-7 and Feb. 20-21.
Finally, congrats to Tyler Wright on winning the NDO Singles event at Tangi Lanes on Jan. 17 and to Randy Summers for winning the 70+ division in the Senior All-Star Bowling Association event in Ft. Worth.
Check out the Honor Roll and we’ll be back Feb. 9. Until then, good luck and good bowling.