BOWLING FOR Tuesday, 8-23-21
Justin Bui returned home and after a difficult round of eight, dominated the final two matches to win his first Sue Braud BR Singles Championship earlier this month at All-Star Lanes.
The numbers may not have been as big as expected for the event but the competition was good as always and the shot put down (not the house shot) seemed to exhibit some results as far as qualifying cut that have been seen in the recent years when the event was at Circle Bowl.
Bui, who now lives in the Dallas area, had an amazing battle in the round of eight with Baton Rouge’s Sumner Taylor. Bui built a tremendous lead of over 60 pins after the first game of the two-game match, which could have been bigger except left hander left a pocket 7-10 in the first frame.
But in the second game of the match, Taylor, also a lefty, opened with a long string of strikes while Bui was struggling to get going with a missed seven pin and another 7-10 pocket split. Bui found his shot again late but Taylor needed a double in the 10th to advance, but only got the first strike and Bui was on to the semifinals.
Bui then beat Butch Cormier, 523-408, to get to the finals.
Meanwhile, Tyler Lewis of Ponchatoula, was taking down Chris Leftwich in the round of eight, 437-414, and Justin Veitch of Kenner, 457-347, in the semis.
Bui had enough left for the championship match, earning the $1,694 first place prize with a 449-416 win over Lewis, who earned $847 for second. Cormier and Veitch won $355.74 each for the semis.
Steve Burger, Jason Prouty, Leftwich and Taylor all won $237.16 for finishing in the top eight.
The tournament will return for its final renewal of the year in December.
The Strikeout Is Back
As we mentioned, the Capital City Strikeout returns for its ninth edition on the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend at All-Star Lanes. This youth scratch event has some format twists that makes it very different and a great counterpart to the summer youth match games.
First is the Saturday qualifying of four games on two different patterns. One of those patterns has been announced already, the Titanium pattern from the Kegel Elementary Challenge Series. According to the Kegel Pattern Library, “… This 44-foot conditioner pattern will be very durable and resistant to change. This will allow you to keep your line longer and make small moves during transition so you can become a bowling Titan!”
One might assume a shorter pattern will be the second pattern of choice.
It’s hard to get a real feel for entries for this event because since the last Strike Out in 2019, the U21 division has disappeared by USBC rules and the three divisions are U12, U15 and U18. Since this is also part of a new bowling season that started in August, there may be some bowlers who are no longer eligible to bowl that participated in the match games.
But still this has grown to be a nice event and it may have to regrow itself after the year off. But a $500 possible first prize scholarship in each division is not anything to sneeze at.
Qualifying is at 9 a.m. on Sept. 4 and the double-elimination bracket finals of two games each will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Entries are on the Capital City Strike Out Facebook page and at the bowling center.
USBC makes a move
The women of the PWBA will conduct their U.S. Open starting Thursday in California and this week the USBC announced that the women will bowl for the biggest women’s first prize in history of $100,000 and even better, the finals will be back on television on CBS Sports Network on Aug. 31.
As a part of the move with this event, the men’s U.S. Open, the Masters and the Queens will now also have a $100,000 first prize in 2022.
I’ve seen lots of comments online from members asking if their USBC dues is paying for this which is a fair question, but will there be an answer? Television productions costs are not cheap which was one reason the PWBA has had no events on live TV this year, only streaming, but in return there were more tournaments this year. It’s a conundrum that has no real happy medium. The beneficiaries are the pro bowlers and the bowling fans who wanted the events back on TV.
We’ll recap the Strike Out when we join you on Sept. 7. Until then good luck and good bowling.