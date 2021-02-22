The Baton Rouge and New Orleans bowling coaches and schedulers cannot let what happened a couple of weeks ago at Premier Lanes in Gonzales be just a one-time thing.
When Catholic High, Central and Dutchtown from the Baton Rouge districts and Brother Martin, Jesuit and Shaw from New Orleans gathered for a one-day set of matches, no one really knew it would be an unprecedented statement for Baton Rouge prep bowling.
Catholic High defeated Brother Martin to end the Crusaders' 49 match win streak that dated to 2017, Central beat Jesuit and Dutchtown downed Shaw. Three important Baton Rouge victories over the top boys teams in New Orleans. They will have to do it again to be able to advance to the ultimate goal in the playoffs, but that they did it once is a certain step Baton Rouge teams haven’t been able to do in the past few years.
Now here’s what needs to happen, and it needs to be set up right now:
These six teams or at least the top teams need to meet again next year in New Orleans. It needs to and must happen more than just in one year. Something like this needs to happen more than once. It must be the top of things that happens every year. Let the best bowl the best in a regular-season match. Gonzales isn’t an exactly neutral site, but it works.
But let’s go to New Orleans, let’s come to Baton Rouge. If there’s a Lafayette team that wants to get involved, why not? And I’m not talking about the usual invitational. That is a nice event to start the season with a different format. I’m talking a straight up, six-on-six three-game match. It’s the only way to do it.
And I know the schedule is spread out and some teams opted out, which allowed some open time for a match day like this. We are always talking about quality of our state high school teams, and matches like this make these teams that much better.
What about this? A Saturday Louisiana high school bowling day featuring matches across the state that will showcase the high schools in front of hopefully full centers, once fans are allowed back in.
When Catholic sprung a 1410 total on Brother Martin in the second game that day, it was apparent this was Catholic’s day. Watching the live stream, you could see the confidence go up with each successful shot by the Bears.
Benjamin Herman shot 702, Tommy Brock 671, DJ Mills 665, Jack Chittom 646 to lead Catholic. Dutchtown’s Preston West’s 678 was best. Also, Ty Quibodeaux had a 253 game. A six-player total of 1,260 got Central home in their match with three bowlers shooting over 220 (Chad Sanchez, Charles Rawls, Alex LeDuff). That was the difference that got the Wildcats the three bonus points in a 15-12 decision.
Catholic is 4-0 on the year and Dutchtown 3-0 in this elongated season on the boys’ side, leading their respective districts. The Dutchtown girls and Central are leading the local girls districts. In NOLA, the Patrick Taylor boys and Archbishop Chapelle girls are the remaining undefeated schools.
In Lafayette, there are no undefeated boys teams, but St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic are the two teams with at least five wins right now, putting themselves in very good position, although both are in the same district. On the girls’ side in that area, multiple state champ Lafayette High will need to be looked at with a 5-0 start.
Remember power rankings determine the playoff fields all over the state, and we’ll be watching for those first reports as we move into March.
Upcoming tournaments
Sumner Taylor is at is again with another big handicap doubles tournament this weekend at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. The three-game event will feature all the normal bells and whistles that has made these tournaments so successful as people began to return to bowling late last summer. There are four shifts on Saturday, three on Sunday with a $1,500 top prize based on 200 entries. If his other events are any indication, that number may not be difficult to hit.
The March edition of the Sue Braud BR Tournament is set for March 13-14 at Circle Bowl. One of the longest running bowling events in the South is about ready to accept entries for this one and information can be found at BowltheBR.com.
The women’s state tournament concluded in Baton Rouge this past weekend at Circle Bowl (results in our next column), and the youth state tournament will begin in Shreveport this weekend at All-Star Lanes. That is a two-weekend event. Great to see the state association able to get their events in so far with success in 2021.
Lots of tournament results when we join you March 9. Until then, good luck and good bowling.
Bowling Honor Roll
For Feb. 5-18, 2021
TOP HOUSE LEADERS
Men
Circle Bowl
Juan Coston 792 (299), 734
Gregory Snee 754 (279)
John Amedee 751 (254)
Ryne Daigle 735 (267)
Allen Cope 735 (279)
Michael Yoches 734 (258)
Duke Koontz 732 (259), 698
Brian Yoches 731 (269)
Jason DeBenedetto 725 (247)
Tyler Wright 715 (265)
Rob Livingston 710 (278)
Sumner Taylor 709 (269)
Ron Aime 703 (268)
John Montgomery 698 (249)
Stephen Poe 694 (246)
Premier Lanes
Robbie Blackwell 785 (269)
KJ Macaluso 735 (263)
Juan Coston 724 (268)
Lance Hymel 722 (265)
Billy Metcalf 719 (258)
Robbie Villenurve 699 (256)
Kerry Landry 697 (277)
Aaron Deutsch 693 (244)
Chris Speaks 689 (267)
Josh Phillips 689 (244)
David Berg Jr 688 (290)
Jason Lee 684 (290)
Don Ladd 674 (236)
Bruce Tinsley 669 (232)
Matthew Muzika 659 (234)
All-Star Lanes
Duke Koontz 784 (280)
Landon Macaluso 765 (269)
Jon Lipsky 761 (268)
Justin Davis 759 (275)
Tyler Lewis 754 (268)
Joseph Baker 751 (268)
Tyler Wright 750 (279)
Jason Starns 743 (286)
Troy Cedotal 741 (278)
Joey Estess 737 (267)
Steve McIntyre 737 (257)
Jacob Dupre 730 (266)
Jarryd Cornelious 726 (256)
Gregory Snee 722 (263)
Anthony Keating 714 (268)
Women
All-Star Lanes
Otia Moore 716 (279)
Deidra Johnson 705 (245)
Sarah Broussard 681 (265)
Theresa Hinson 676 (268)
Ki'ara Smith 675 (236)
Bernadine Thompson 652 (233)
Maeve Brooks 650 (227)
Larissa Ester 636 (231)
Mary Mansur 636 (279)
Lakeya Anthony 635 (235)
Haley Young 630 (236)
Shelbi Stegall 627 (217)
Cheryl Albarez 623 (248)
Stacy Cox 618 (235)
Chris LaCroix 615 (249)
Circle Bowl
Natalie White 654 (243)
Sarah Leduff 614 (225)
Dede Grant 557 (187)
Eva Courtney 554 (198)
Jeri Hayman 545 (201)
Olivia Leblanc 542 (191)
Nicole Andorf 539 (192)
Teri Texada 520 (203)
Rita Dufour 500 (176)
Crystal Baham 492 (212)
Catherine Capello 483 (189)
Becky Leduff 478 (204)
Alicia Gills 450 (181)
Lisa Putnam 449 (183)
Samantha Sims 424 (151)
Premier Lanes
Aimee Duplessis 559 (245)
April Owens 550 (203)
Kelly Schmidt 550 (207)
Shelby Forsythe 533 (200)
Stephanie Graham 529 (184)
Sarah Haydel 526 (181)
Abby Diez 518 (213)
Youth Bowling
U18-13
Austin Nguyen 651 (230)
Ben Herman 623 (222)
Rose Attuso 600 (247)
Jacob Duhon 586 (221)
Ty Quibodeaux 580 (205)
Chase Cagnolatti 579 (233)
Cadence Cagnolatti 557 (201)
Jordan Wingerter 542 (202)
Owen Stutzman 516 (190)
Andrew Coward 496 (179)
Kane Miller 477 (167)
Gracie Dawson 473 (182)
U12
Justin Ohler 496 (191)
Kaedyn Mumphrey 464 (169)
Senior Leagues
Men
Jerry Deslatte 678 (235), 674
Gary Zeringue 690 (258), 660
Ray Williams 670 (255)
Brian Von Gruben 650 (248), 633
Loyd Hutchinson 624 (248)
Freddie Landry 621 (242)
Jerry Campbell 608 (213)
Hayes Taylor 604 (203)
Maurice Newman 602 (253)
Charlie Welsh 601 (247)
Euliss Boeneke 598 (226)
Bob Peterson 584 (243), 583
Joshua Irving 567 (205)
Wilbert Ursin 565 (234)
Roland Legleux 562 (196)
Women
Lana Girouard 525 (208)
Deborah Zeringue 518 (233), 502
Clara Taylor 512 (182)
Debra Bolling 510 (193)
Linda Irving 505 (179)
Kathie Dietrich 502 (176)
Mary Phils 496 (177)
Jane Webb 494 (183)
LenaMayon 484 (181)
Joan Corne 479 (176)
Butchie Martone 472 (167)
Denise James 470 (161)
Della Perkins 470 (174)
Cynthia Hess 467 (171)
Barbara Tullier 459 (172)