With Selection Sunday done, brackets of men's and women's basketball teams will compete for the ultimate title in the NCAA March Madness tournament.
LSU's No. 6 men's basketball team will face No. 11 Iowa State in the first round of games on March 18 in Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, the No. 3 LSU women's team will go up against Jackson State on Saturday.
Beyond LSU, more Louisiana connections can be found throughout the brackets.
The NCAA Tournament concludes in New Orleans with the Final Four, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome on April 2nd and 4th.
