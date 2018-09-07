Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama sophomore QB
His case: The quarterback battle between Tagovailoa and former starter Jalen Hurts may still be making Nick Saban cranky, but Tagovailoa solidified his grip with a tidy performance against Louisville. He went 12 of 16 for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: Saturday vs. Arkansas State (1:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Jonathan Taylor
Wisconsin sophomore RB
His case: Taylor stayed near the top with a workmanlike 145 yards and two TDs on 18 carries against Western Kentucky. Meanwhile, Stanford’s Bryce Love had only 29 yards on 18 carries in a sluggish 31-10 win over San Diego State.
Next game: Saturday vs. New Mexico (11 a.m., BTN)
Will Grier
West Virginia senior QB
His case: Tennessee struggles to beat Florida these days — and former Florida quarterbacks. Grier carved up the Volunteers like a master chef in a 40-14 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, going 25 of 34 for 429 yards with five touchdowns. More yards to come.
This week: Saturday vs. Youngstown State (5 p.m., no TV)
On the radar: Georgia QB Jake Fromm, So.; Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, So.; Stanford RB Bryce Love, Sr.; Houston DT Ed Oliver, Jr.