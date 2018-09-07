Playoff Championship Georgia Alabama Football

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa scrambles from Georgia's Trenton Thompson during the second half of the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 AP PHOTO BY DAVID J. PHILLIP

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama sophomore QB

His case: The quarterback battle between Tagovailoa and former starter Jalen Hurts may still be making Nick Saban cranky, but Tagovailoa solidified his grip with a tidy performance against Louisville. He went 12 of 16 for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game: Saturday vs. Arkansas State (1:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin sophomore RB

His case: Taylor stayed near the top with a workmanlike 145 yards and two TDs on 18 carries against Western Kentucky. Meanwhile, Stanford’s Bryce Love had only 29 yards on 18 carries in a sluggish 31-10 win over San Diego State.

Next game: Saturday vs. New Mexico (11 a.m., BTN)

Will Grier

West Virginia senior QB

His case: Tennessee struggles to beat Florida these days — and former Florida quarterbacks. Grier carved up the Volunteers like a master chef in a 40-14 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, going 25 of 34 for 429 yards with five touchdowns. More yards to come.

This week: Saturday vs. Youngstown State (5 p.m., no TV)

On the radar: Georgia QB Jake Fromm, So.; Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, So.; Stanford RB Bryce Love, Sr.; Houston DT Ed Oliver, Jr.

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments