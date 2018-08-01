There are some things UNO basketball coach Mark Slessinger just can’t teach.
Like, how to be a 6-foot-10 NBA superstar. Thankfully, for Slessinger, the Privateers got an assist from someone who is.
Anthony Davis held his youth summer camp at Lakefront Arena for the second consecutive summer, hosting hundreds of kids from ages 7 to 15 on UNO’s practice courts earlier this week. And afterward, he took some time to help out the Privateers.
In particular, the All-NBA power forward was seen working alongside UNO center Bol Riek, a raw, 7-foot-3 prospect from South Sudan, who’s played less than four years of basketball. In pictures taken by assistant coach Jody Bailey, Riek towers over a posting-up Davis, a sight rarely seen even in the NBA.
The pair went over some post moves and footwork patterns as Davis attempted to help unlock the potential of one of the NCAA’s most intriguing prospects.
While the tutorial only lasted a handful of minutes, it was particularly meaningful to Slessinger, who knows just how much weight Davis’ words and actions will carry as Riek’s career moves forward.
“It’s priceless for him,” Slessinger said. “I think, more than anything, the basketball part was just incredible, for him to actually talk and spend some time with him and see someone of his stature invest in a young player.”
Davis also met a gaggle of other UNO players during his two-day stint on campus, as most filtered by the gym after meetings and around studying for final exams.
“The bigger piece, for me, was that Bol and the other guys who were around him, got a chance to see how (Davis) carries himself,” Slessinger said. “You can see his professionalism, his attention to detail and the way he treats people. That’s as important as the basketball piece. We talk a lot about life being more than basketball and I think that serves as an incredible lesson.”
The camps also helps raise UNO’s profile, part of the reason Slessinger was eager to accept when Davis’ camp asked the school to host the event.
Despite winning the 2017 Southland Conference regular season and tournament championships, the Privateers are fighting for visibility in the market. Slessinger said getting the chance to have hundreds of kids and their parents to the arena helps drive interest in the program.
And he credits Davis for helping him get the message out.
“We are very blessed and very humbled that they believe in our mission of being the public school of the city and they have a good enough rapport with us to host this camp each year,” Slessinger said. “I know this camp is so important to him and giving back to the city and being a part of that.
“I don’t know if people appreciate how great of a guy he is and how nice of a guy he is. He’s just a rare one. Very rarely will you meet someone in his position who is as down to earth as he is. If he’s not the best player in the world now, he will be soon. So, it’s a real once in a lifetime chance for us to get someone like him to our facility.”
-30-