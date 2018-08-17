B.J. Rogillio has already had an eventful summer, and the 16-year-old junior golfer will try to take it a step further this weekend at BREC’s Santa Maria golf course.
The Baton Rouge Amateur gets started with an 18-hole, stroke play qualifying round followed by the first three rounds of match play. As the defending champion, Rogillio is exempt from qualifying for the tournament.
“I’m excited about playing,” Rogillio said. “(Santa Maria) is close to home and I love match play, so it should be a great weekend.”
Also exempt from qualifying are David Knight, who won the City Park Championship earlier this year, and Dumas Championship winner Robert McCusker. Other top golfers entered include former Baton Rouge Amateur champion Scott Haynie and Landon Covington, who both tied for seventh at last month’s Baton Rouge Open.
Twenty-nine players will advance from the qualifying round into the first round of match play, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. After two more rounds of match play Sunday, the field of 32 will be reduced to four.
The remaining golfers will return to Santa Maria on Aug. 25 to play the tournament’s semifinal and final matches. In addition to crowning the tournament champion, BREC will also recognize its golfer of the year.
At last year’s tournament, Rogillio needed 19 holes to take a 1-up win over Crosby Lyman in the semifinals. He followed that up with a 7-and-6 win over Jordan Hollingsworth in the championship match.
“I’m way better this year than last year as a golfer,” Rogillio said. “But I played great last year, and it doesn’t mean I will again this year.”
Rogillio won the 61st LGA Junior Amateur tournament last month at East Ridge Country Club in Shreveport. He then played in the Baton Rouge Open at Beaver Creek golf course, and held the lead through 27 holes before faltering on the final nine to finish three strokes behind Triston Elston.
The junior amateur win qualified Rogillio for the Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, where he missed the cut two weeks ago. Still, it was an experience that Rogillio savored.
“It was so much fun even though I didn’t play well,” he said of playing the course where Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy won PGA Championships. “It’s a cool place with so much history.”