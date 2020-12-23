In a concession to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Louisiana Marathon had already made to scale back its schedule of events. On Tuesday, it made the biggest move yet when it pushed back the event’s date from January to March.
Originally scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 16, the ninth annual race has been rescheduled for the weekend of March 6.
“We were very concerned because all of the public health officials are predicting a spike after Christmas and New Year’s,” said Mike Wattigny, the Marketing/Communications Director of Freshjunkie Racing, which produces the Louisiana Marathon. “If there were a spike in coronavirus cases (in January) then that puts a huge strain on healthcare resources around the same time the Louisiana Marathon would be happening.”
Rather than face a shortage of volunteers and healthcare workers that are a critical part of the marathon, the decision was made to be proactive and move the date.
“We wanted to get it as far out as possible while we could still have some cool weather,” Wattigny said. “March has been just as cold as January and February the last couple of years.”
Freshjunkie Racing produces marathons throughout the year, most recently the Gulf Coast Marathon in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Dec. 13. According to Wattigny, its COVID-19 mitigation plan includes social distancing at the start and finish, and mandatory masks at all times except when runners are on the course.
“We felt confident we could produce the (Gulf Coast Marathon, and the runners were very appreciative,” Wattigny said. “We put our plan into action for over 5,000 runners so we feel we can do it at (the Louisiana Marathon).”
In previous years, the Louisiana Marathon weekend has featured an Expo on Friday followed by two days of running events and finish festival activities. The Expo and the Finish Fest, which typically includes food booths and live entertainment, will not take place this year.
The running events will start on March 7 with a 5K run and a quarter marathon, and will be followed by a kids’ marathon. Action March 8 will feature the popular half-marathon and marathon races.
Kenny Raynor of San Francisco won the 2020 men’s marathon while Samantha Yeager of Daphne, Alabama, was the women’s winner.