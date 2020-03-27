Officials at Augusta National Golf Club, the USGA and PGA of America announced Friday that the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The club, which was scheduled to host the event April 5, originally announced that it would be postponed along with the Masters Tournament (April 9-12) and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (April 1-4). The latter two events have not been canceled.

The Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers from this year's championship, 40 boys and 40 girls in four age categories each from ages 7-15, will instead be invited to compete at Augusta National on April 4, 2021, regardless of their age on that date. Local, subregional and regional qualifiers for the 2021 DCP Finals, at least two of which were likely to again be held in Louisiana this year, are also canceled.

Masters and Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said the decision to cancel this year’s DCP Finals does not preclude playing the 2020 Masters at a later date.

“These decisions protect the health and well-being of the program’s many important constituents and were made independently from our Masters Tournament rescheduling efforts,” Ridley said in a statement.

For more information, visit www.drivechipandputt.com.