THE MASTERS: THE BASICS
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
Par: 36-36—72 (7,475 yards)
Field: 88 players (85 pros, 3 amateurs)
Format: 72 holes (stroke play)
Cut: After 36 holes, the low 50 and ties
Playoff format: Sudden death, Holes 18 and 10
Purse: $11.5 million (in 2020)
Winner’s share: $2.07 million (in 2020)
Defending champion: Dustin Johnson (65-70-65-68—268, 20-under par; won by 5 over Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im)
Official website: Masters.com
TV (all times CDT):
Thursday and Friday, ESPN, 2-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, CBS, 2-6 p.m.
Sunday, CBS, 1-6 p.m.
More coverage on Masters.com, ESPN.com, ESPN+, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
Key parings (all times CDT):
9:06 a.m., Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
9:30 a.m., Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci
9:42 a.m., Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
9:54 a.m., Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
12:36 p.m., Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
12:48 p.m., Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
1 p.m., Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa