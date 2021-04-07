Masters Golf

Sebastian Munoz, of Colombia, hits out of a bunker on the 12th hole during practice for the Masters tournament on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.

 AP PHOTO BY DAVID J. PHILLIP

THE MASTERS: THE BASICS

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Par: 36-36—72 (7,475 yards)

Field: 88 players (85 pros, 3 amateurs)

Format: 72 holes (stroke play)

Cut: After 36 holes, the low 50 and ties

Playoff format: Sudden death, Holes 18 and 10

Purse: $11.5 million (in 2020)

Winner’s share: $2.07 million (in 2020)

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson (65-70-65-68—268, 20-under par; won by 5 over Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im)

Official website: Masters.com

TV (all times CDT):

Thursday and Friday, ESPN, 2-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, CBS, 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, CBS, 1-6 p.m.

More coverage on Masters.com, ESPN.com, ESPN+, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Key parings (all times CDT):

9:06 a.m., Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

9:30 a.m., Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

9:42 a.m., Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

9:54 a.m., Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

12:36 p.m., Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

12:48 p.m., Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

1 p.m., Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

